China’s New Telescope Will Be Able To Spot Incoming UFO Attacks

China’s Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) can rout out von Neumann probes, of even UFOs up to 400 million light-years away, a recent study postulates. Dr. Zaza Osmanov, an associate physics professor at the Free University of Tbilisi in Georgia, recently published a paper calculating the overall radiosensitivity of FAST when detecting electromagnetic and thermal emissions from self-replicating machines sourced from either a Type-II or Type-III Kardashev civilization.

Currently, the world’s largest filled-aperture radio telescope, FAST (fondly called Tianyan by locals) is equipped to handle up to 85% of UFO transmissions in the Milky Way galaxy — and 500 million extragalactic readings out of an estimated 200 billion galaxies in the known universe — and can thus detect invading self-replicators long before they could do any discernible damage. And since probes would logically preempt most anticipated UFO attacks, being able to see a prospective issue millions of years in advance gives humanity sufficient edge, and in turn, more time to prepare for an oncoming assault.

These kinds of intergalactic drones (or UFOs) may or may not pose a threat to human civilization. According to Hungarian-American scientist John von Neumann, most self-replicating machines serve an exploratory purpose; they were made to observe and examine, nothing more. Being able to locomotively reproduce depending on the overall energy intake of their native civilization is a nifty quality when attempting to amass as much information about the known and unknown universe in as little time as possible. And these Universal Assemblers travel at faster-than-light speed. They can collect infinite amounts of data and transmit regular updates to the advanced civilization that originated them.

Unfortunately, not all probes are created with the goal of peaceful coexistence. Some, like the Berserker, are meant to seek out other lifeforms and eliminate them either for the purposes of colonization or to start a war. Seeder ships terraform habitable exoplanets in preparation for invasion. Either way, self-replicators exist to find evidence of life in the hopes of someday making contact and guiding that civilization’s destiny. And for anyone still huddling in basement shelters in fear of UFOs, this isn’t exactly comforting news.

Now, based on Dr. Osmanov’s UFO equations, von Neumann probes can only efficiently reproduce in accordance with their home base’s overall energy output. If the advanced civilization in question can only harness the power of its star, the swarm’s range and speed effectively follows suit. The Kardashev scale measures a planet’s energy gross to determine technological advancement and classifies civilizations both theoretical and empirical into three types. Type-I is strictly planetary and can only use what little sunlight crosses into the atmosphere. Type-II is capable of exploiting a Sun’s entire energy output, a feat often made possible using a Dyson sphere. Type-III can access a whole galaxy’s solar power and is easily the most evolved of all three.

Type-I is the closest to contemporary terrestrial civilization and yet humanity is still coasting at .75. We have achieved some semblance of a planetary culture thanks to the Internet, but otherwise remain a primitive species. This means we’re not capable of developing self-replicating probes just yet, since the technology is limited to Type-II and Type-III civilizations — but another, more futuristic civilization across the stars certainly can. And when we talk of UFO invasions, that is what SETI (search for extraterrestrial intelligence) is worried about.

The problem with von Neumann machines (or any similar UFOs) is they require solar power equal to the amount of energy released to self-replicate. And every time they expend energy, it leaves radioactive and electromagnetic traces. Dyson spheres can harness the sum total of a Sun’s energy, and yet if for any reason they are not operating at 100% capacity, the resulting waste radiation is easily observable from a distance. And FAST can detect both transmissions with impressive accuracy.

The China telescope has an astounding frequency range of 70 MHz to 3 GHz. That means it can see into the universe as far as a Type-II or Type-III civilization’s overall range. FAST can sense swarm emissions up to 16,000 light-years away for Type-II and 400 million light-years for Type-III. That is most “nearby” galaxies and definitely nothing to sneer at. After centuries of hard experimentation, we finally have a telescope able to perceive most known galaxies. FAST allows us to foresee a probe swarm before any could prove potentially destructive — a sure win for UFO enthusiasts everywhere.

Dr. Osmanov’s UFO research has only been published on free e-print archive arXiv and has yet to be peer-reviewed, so take his findings with a grain of salt. If it’s any consolation, the equations aren’t wrong and Dr. Osmanov’s calculations certainly follow proven laws of physics.