Watch A Huge Killer Snake Attack A Shopkeeper

A young man in India got the scare of his life when he found himself in the middle of a snake’s hunt for lunch. A video that was filmed on September 6, 2021, shows a young shopkeeper in India casually browsing on his phone before he gets the scare of a lifetime. As he lifts himself up to sit on the counter of the tiny shop, he looks up just in time to notice a large, roughly 6-foot snake in hot pursuit of a rat that it’s hoping to make a meal of.

Seeing a rat or a massive snake alone is enough to ruin anyone’s day, but both of them together in a high-stakes game of death is a whole other level. Fortunately, the boy was able to spring to his feet and run out of the shop before the rat and the snake tumbled to the floor with little to no regard for humanity’s place on the food chain nor the fact that this was a place of business.

CCTV footage of the incident shows that the agile rat manages to get into a hole in the wall (this was… not a super sanitary store) and escapes the snake. It looks like the reptile is going to cut its losses and leave, but then it quickly turns back into the store and, as Southwest News Service puts it, begins aggressively checking through the shelves with a speed and agility that is not for the faint of heart. The footage shows the snake easily vault its way onto the counter and prove it’s every bit a match for the rat’s speed as it pokes its head in and out from behind the shelves. At various points in the video, it manages to make its massive 6-foot body disappear behind the store’s items.

As a result, if you were to pause the footage at the right time, you would have no idea that two living nightmares have essentially turned the small business into their gladiatorial arena. It just goes to prove that when it comes to snakes, they can be anywhere, and really nowhere is safe. In fact, this isn’t even the first story this year about snakes making a home for themselves in store shelves. Therefore, in addition to worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic when we go to the grocery store, let’s go ahead and add “SNAKES!” to the list of real-world concerns.

Southwest News Service reports that the snake was ultimately unsuccessful in its attempt to hunt the rat and eventually made its way out of the store into the nearby marketplace to either look for more prey or find the store owner to apologize… the former being much more likely.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh in central India. While it’s too hard to tell just from the video what type of snake is terrorizing the small store and its rat, the area is home to many different breeds of snakes including cobras, pythons, and many more. While some are poisonous, others are merely nuisances. Either way, I think we can all sympathize with the young shopkeep who didn’t want to stick around and find out which type he was dealing with.