See Hungry Killer Whales Surrounding And Stalking A Panicked Boat Captain

By Kristi Eckert | 10 seconds ago

Despite their ruthless nickname, Killer Whale, Orcas are generally not aggressive towards people and actually tend to do their best to avoid them altogether. However, the effects of climate change have caused the Orca’s food supply to severely diminish. It seems as though desperate times call for desperate measures, as one Norwegian boat captain came to find when she was suddenly surrounded by a very hungry pod of Orcas.

The unexpected encounter happened, according to MSN, off the coast of the Lofoten Islands in Norway. The boat’s captain, Cecile Haaland went out on the morning of April 25, 2021, in order to fish for herring. While she was anchored out on the water she noticed a sea lion jump up onto the deck of her vessel and quickly realized that it was trying to escape three killer whales that had been hunting it. Check out the full video of captured footage below.

Like omg… pic.twitter.com/LUd0uUdgSI — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) September 25, 2021

Haaland was clearly startled by the sea lion’s actions that came out of its desperation to avoid becoming dinner for the pod of killer whales. In the video, it is clear that the fisherwoman was clearly at a loss for how to approach the situation, which is understandable, especially because of the unpredictable nature that a very hungry group of wild animals that are nearly triple her size and weigh between three and four tons could potentially have. However, after some time the sea lion did eventually hop off the boat and the woman was left unscathed. In a later comment about the incident, she actually referred to the whole ordeal as, “an absolutely amazing experience.” It isn’t every day that a human gets the chance to be up close and personal with a pod of killer whales in their natural habitat.

