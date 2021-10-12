Win An Xbox Series X Thanks To Nickelodeon’s All-Star Brawl

By Dylan Balde | 15 seconds ago

Experience points and bragging rights are officially a thing of the past thanks to Microsoft. The electronics behemoth is raffling off two limited-edition Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Xbox Series X units complete with matching controllers to anyone with an active Twitter account. The stakes are higher than ever in a battle royale. Simply retweet this announcement post and you’re in:

🧽 x 🐢



Follow and RT with #XboxAllStarBrawlsweepstakes for a chance to win one of these vibrant @NickBrawlGame Xbox Series X consoles.



Age 18+. Ends 10/24/21. Rules: https://t.co/Z2VzIdludF pic.twitter.com/4NbEa2RBPp — Xbox (@Xbox) October 11, 2021

Though the rules are simple enough, there are a few caveats to remember. The draw is only open to Twitter users aged 18 years and above. Should they win a prize, minors would have to allow a guardian to sign all required forms on their behalf and represent them in official records. The same rings true of applicants who are 18, but aren’t considered of legal age where they live. Interested parties working for any Microsoft subsidiary, as well as their relatives, are automatically disqualified from submitting an entry. Those from Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria are also not eligible. Each participant is permitted only one retweet (and thus, one entry), and must remain a public Twitter account and a follower of @xbox for the next seven days, or at least until the winners are chosen. Late entries and those with offensive material will not be considered in the Nickelodeon-sponsored race.

If picked out, the first winner will receive a custom-designed Xbox Series X Console and Xbox Series X Controller with Spongebob artwork. The second prize package is the same, except with Mutant Ninja Turtle artwork. Both bundles are priced at approximately $499 on retail and are inspired by Nickelodeon’s flagship battle royale. The lucky users will be informed of their status via Twitter Direct Message (DM) on October 29. Conversely, participants may email [email protected] with the subject line “Xbox All Star Brawl Custom Consoles and Controllers” within 30 days of Friday, October 29, to receive the list of winners.

If the selected winner of the Xbox-Nickelodeon collab cannot be reached, doesn’t fill out the necessary forms in time, fails to claim the prize, or is otherwise found ineligible, an alternate winner will be drawn in their place. If unclaimed, prizes will not be rewarded to anybody until a suitable arrangement has been made. As in all raffles, both winners are chosen at random. If for any reason the sweepstakes cannot continue or would have to be postponed, Microsoft will inform the community via Twitter right away.

Like PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale in 2012, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the cable network’s response to Nintendo’s immensely popular Super Smash Bros., a high-octane, anything-goes, winner-takes-all PvP beloved for its quirky aesthetics, ease of gameplay, wide variety of playables, and exceptionally rewarding battle system where more fighting immediately translates to more characters, locations, and options. Not only is Smash a game that keeps on giving, but it’s also a fighting crossover that doesn’t take itself too seriously. While other entries in the genre capitalize on grim, life-threatening stakes to feel fun, Super Smash Bros. is hilarious and goofy, and takes pride in such an easygoing rep. It’s the sort of fighting game you play to unwind, not the type to bring to contests and win trophies and championship titles with. It’s a Nintendo exclusive that brings the best and the worst of the studio into one game, to duke it out daily for the top prize.

Nickelodeon worked with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs to develop its own version of Super Smash Bros. set in every corner of the Nickelodeon universe. It features a handful of fan-favorites and a couple or so more obscure choices, like SpongeBob Squarepants and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on the cover of the limited-edition Xbox Series X being offered, or Danny Phantom, Korra, Helga Pataki, Reptar, Toph Beifong, and Oblina. There are 20 characters in all, borrowed from 13 Nickelodeon shows.

The result is a rather exciting battle royale that did everything its PlayStation equivalent couldn’t: create a Super Smash Bros. clone that actually plays amazingly on its own without having to constantly rely on copycat mechanics to feel fun. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl came out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC on October 5.

Dubbed the “Xbox All-Star Brawl Series X Custom Consoles and Controllers Sweepstakes,” the Nickelodeon lottery is effective from October 11, 7 AM PT (today) to October 24, 8 PM PT (Sunday).