Netflix Fans Can Now Attend The Witcher School

By Jason Collins | 13 seconds ago

The fans of Netflix’s hit series The Witcher now have the chance to actually undergo Witcher’s training, and learn the Witcher trade in a three-day immersive live-action roleplaying experience, provided by the Polish company 5 Zywiolow. The three-day experience will put attendees through 12 hours of rigorous Witcher training per day, with classes covering different topics, ranging from alchemy, wilderness survival, and even some monster hunting and combat courses.

According to ComicBook.com, 5 Zywiolow (Polish for 5 Elements) is hosting a series of Witcher School events that will take place this fall, from the beginning of September until the end of October, at several Polish castles. The live-action roleplaying experience of The Witcher universe is billed as a “360° experience”, including an unfolding storyline with NPC staff that stay in character during the entire event, as well as several mysteries to explore throughout the day.

The first of these events is scheduled to begin at Grodziec Castle (dating back to 1155), lasting from September 9 through September 12, 2021. The second and third three-day events begin on October 3 and October 7, respectively, at the Moszna Castle – a perfect example of romantic fairy-tale and eclectic architecture from the 18th century. Lastly, the final Witcher school will occur at Czocha Castle (dating back to 1329), lasting from October 28 through October 31. It would seem that 5 Zywiolow nailed the medieval aspect of the live-action roleplaying experience. And while none of these locations match Kaer Morhen from The Witcher, they do offer a piece of Poland’s history and the history of surrounding countries.

5 Zywiolow is an established live-action roleplaying (LARP) company in Poland that manufactures different LARP costumes and equipment based on licenses from different franchises, including Warhammer and The Witcher. In fact, the company is directly licensed by CD Projekt to launch their Witcher School event. Participants of the event will receive a costume for the event, along with a personalized experience based on their fitness level and knowledge of The Wither universe. The price of the Deluxe package sits at approximately 2,500 Polish zloty, which is roughly equivalent to $650 USD for the all-immersive experience.

Naturally, the attendees of The Witcher school will have access to safety tools and signs to keep their experience enjoyable and fun. 5 Zywiolow implemented Anti-COVID procedures and measures to minimize any chance of a COVID outbreak during the event – any potential attendees can read the Anti-COVID policy on the company’s website. It’s worth noting that each event is limited to 124 attendees and that the tickets for the first event, the one at Grodziec Castle, have already been sold out. It would seem that Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels, which is about to receive its second season, gives rise to the new generations of Witchers.

In truth, The Witcher franchise gave rise to a plethora of different media, from the series of video games, which Henry Cavill, the television version of Geralt of Rivia, can’t beat, to the aforementioned Netflix’s adaptation, short films, and a series of graphic novels. Admittedly, having Henry Cavill as a guest in one of those events would be epic, and that’s an understatement.