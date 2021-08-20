The Suicide Squad Invading A Massively Popular Video Game

By Jason Collins | 27 seconds ago

Epic Games continues to show no hesitation about introducing more character skins in Fortnite, despite the game’s current Battlepass nearing its end. The latest set of skins introduced a number of DC Comics characters, like Batman, Superman/Clark Kent, and Wonder Woman. But if the new leaks are to be believed, Epic Games isn’t finished with DC Comics just yet, as the new information points towards the arrival of two additional characters from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad.

According to a notable Fortnite leaker Shiina, Epic Games could be concocting another Fortnite crossover by introducing two characters from James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in one of Fortnite’s future updates. The skins are codenamed SeesawSea and SeesawFuzzy, and likely refer to King Shark, voiced by the legendary Sylvester Stallone in the movie, and Weasel, who is probably the most useless but fuzziest anti-hero in cinematic history. Regardless, you can check Shiina’s Twitter post below:

If Epic is still working on the Suicide Squad skins, these will be the characters we most likely get:



SeesawSea = King Shark

SeesawFuzzy = Weasel (WTF is this thing???)



(Thanks to @sharktoofs1 for explaining to me that the 2nd codename is most likely related to Weasel!) pic.twitter.com/kOdgrg0xU9 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 18, 2021

Sounds interesting, but this actually isn’t the first time Shiina leaked information about a possible crossover between Fortnite and The Suicide Squad. Earlier this month, Shiina provided a look at new sprays featuring Bloodsport, Harley Quinn, Polka Dot Man, King Shark, and Peacemaker. Interestingly enough, King Shark was codenamed SeesawTeeth in her previous post, whereas the new one suggests a different codename – SeesawSea. So, it’s entirely possible that the new information actually refers to a character other than King Shark.

Each Suicide Squad member on the sprays also has a unique codename, indicating that they will also receive skins:



– Bloodsport: "SeesawSlipper"

– Harley Quinn: "SeesawCottonCandy"

– Polka Dot Man: "SeesawDots"

– Peacemaker: "SeesawWings"

– King Shark: "SeesawTeeth" pic.twitter.com/3nUmTqtmed — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) August 3, 2021

The purported addition of these skins shouldn’t come as a surprise, given Fortnite’s history of crossovers with high-grossing franchises. Just this year, Epic Games added a Superman from DC Extended Universe, Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village, T-800 and Sarah Connor from Terminator, and many others. But what do these franchises have in common? They’re all commercial success stories that earned hundreds of millions, or even billions of dollars. Given the critical praise that The Suicide Squad is getting, it’s entirely reasonable for Epic to capitalize on the opportunity. In fact, they already added Bloodsport to the game.

Shiina’s post on Twitter gained a considerable amount of attention, though a large number of fans expressed their desire for a Harley Quinn skin. Not a bad idea, considering numerous versions of Harley we’ve seen throughout DC and across different media, including film, animation, and graphic novelizations. There are seven prominent characterizations of Harley Quinn, including her appearance as doctor Harleen Quinzel and a plethora of other interpretations, which could ultimately result in a vast number of Fortnite skins. A particularly interesting one would be “Harley-vision,” which would crossover Fortnite with not one but two franchises.

Should everything up to this point prove true, the addition of Nimue (King Shark) and Weasel would allow players to set up some pretty interesting interactions with the existing DCEU guest characters. Superman was the main in-game prize for quite some time now, though his final form was just recently unlocked for players to collect. Players have to complete a series of in-game challenges to play as a Kryptonian and possibly fight other Kal-Els. As for today’s leak, Epic Game has yet to confirm the appearance of The Suicide Squad characters in Fortnite, labeling Shiina’s information as mere speculation. But as it was previously said, the addition of two anti-heroes wouldn’t be surprising.