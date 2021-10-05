Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveals Final Character

By Jason Collins | 8 seconds ago

Super Smash Bros. series head Masahito Sakurai revealed the final character for the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as well as the character’s release date, finally putting an end to fan speculation. The game’s latest fighter is Sora from the Kingdom Hearts gaming series, set to appear in-game on October 18, 2021.

Sora, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s 82nd and final character for the Nintendo Switch fighting game, actually won the DLC character fan poll, as reported by Kotaku. The fan poll is Nintendo’s way of exploring future DLC character options, implemented in the Wii U/3DS era, to prevent gaming fans from pestering game publishers to make their wishes a reality. As a direct result of the said poll, there are now several unhappy gamers, per a happy one. But, the fandom has voted, and Sora obviously won the poll.

The Kingdom Hearts’ protagonist wields his iconic Keyblade, a sword-key melee weapon, which he used to battle Heartless alongside Disney allies Goofy and Donald Duck, in his own gaming series. In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Sora will sport the very same weapon once again, though his basic sword attacks fall on the slower side, unlike the game’s other swordmasters, Lucina and Marth. However, by simply holding down the basic attack button, gamers will perform multi-move combos, additionally combined with otherworldly aerial attacks.

Special moves, however, are a different story altogether. Sora’s special moves in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate are magic attacks, which cycle between fire, lightning, and ice spells indicated above the damage marker. Additionally, the character can perform dash attacks, Sonic Blade, and counter-attack moves. He’s presented as a pretty straightforward character in terms of control, allowing gamers of all skills to enjoy playing as him. However, Masahito Sakurai withheld the character’s Final Smash combo move, known as Sealing the Keyhole, from the character’s gameplay reveal, stating that he wants players to experience it for themselves.

Sora will be added in-game in Challenger Pack 11, rounding out Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass Vol. 2, which previously added Kazuya Mishima from Tekken, Steve, and Alex from Minecraft, and Sephiroth from Final Fantasy 7. The pack will also include a new stage for Sora, Hollow Bastion, and nine music tracks from Kingdom Hears gaming series – which Nintendo Switch users can now enjoy via a wireless headset.

Nintendo originally announced Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in March 2018, teasing that Nintendo’s veteran characters like the iconic Mario, and Link from the Zelda series, would clash against the console’s newcomers like the Inklings from 2015’s Splatoon game. However, the game welcomed numerous new fighters to its massive character roster, including Anabelle from Animal Crossing, Ridley from Metroid, and Incineroar from Pokemon.

Post-launch DLCs added even more characters, including Snake from Metal Gear Solid and Zero Suit Samus, though their in-game relationship seems to “transcend” the boundaries of sportsmanship fighting. The Super Smash Bros. Ultimate mostly features Nintendo’s characters from its long-running and fresh franchises, though it also includes some non-Nintendo gaming stars, like Pac-Man from Pac-Man and the aforementioned Sephiroth and Cloud from Sony’s Final Fantasy series.