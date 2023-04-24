Street Fighter 6 DLC Announced, Includes Akuma

The Street Fighter 6 demo was just released, and it includes fighters previously omitted from the game’s full roster.

By Jason Collins |

The highly anticipated Street Fighter 6 demo was just released, with the announcement of the Year 1 DLC pack that includes fighters previously omitted from the game’s full roster. The demo is currently available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, making its way to other platforms soon. However, the DLC announcement is particularly interesting as it includes Akuma—an established antagonist of the Street Fighter series.

According to IGN, Capcom is designing Street Fighter 6 as a fighting game platform that will keep fighting fans coming back for years to come, which implies a consistent flow of downloadable content for the game. The announced Year 1 DLC will thus include additional fighters such as Rashid, Aki, Ed, and Akuma—apparently, these will be released periodically between Summer 2023 and Spring 2024, which encapsulated the Year 1 DLC. We also know that the game is bringing back some of the fan-favorite characters that weren’t revealed during the game’s announcement.

As far as Street Fighter 6 demo goes, it will allow gamers to test out the World Tour Mode and several different gaming modes in Fighting Grounds, which admittedly isn’t plenty, but we are discussing a gaming demo, so extensive limitations are expected. However, Capcom announced that players would be able to use the game’s extensive Avatar creator mode to make their own fighter and test the game out. Furthermore, players will also be able to import these avatars into the full game once Street Fighter 6 drops on June 2, 2023.

With that said, World Tour Mode progression, regardless of how limited, won’t be transferrable to the new game once the full game releases. And this is entirely reasonable; having access to character creation before the game launches is quite enough for a demo. Players will begin their adventures in Metro City and travel the world to complete various missions, fight, and learn various techniques from other Street Fighter characters. This also adds an RPG layer to the game, allowing gamers to level up skills and abilities while exploring the story that develops their character with each fight.

This is particularly interesting since Capcom added an open-world feel to the World Tour, in which you can challenge other fighters once you bump into them. The progression is set up in a way that allows gamers to create their own avatars with unique abilities, which is actually a combination of several Street Fighter characters at once. This is further expanded by allowing gamers to enter Avatar Battles and show off their characters and their abilities to the world—along with a pretty hilarious function added to the game’s multiplayer mode.

In the end, Street Fighter 6 looks and feels like Capcom is doing good on their promise. The game includes a wide variety of online and offline versus modes, dual control schemes, custom Battle rooms for up to 16 players, extensive tutorials, ranked matchmaking, and so much more. The game is expected to drop on June 2, 2023, for last- and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox platforms and PC via Steam.

The Street Fighter 6 demo is currently available on PS5 and PS4, and it’s expected to arrive to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 26.