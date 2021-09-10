Spider-Man 2 Trailer Reveals Two Fan-Favorite Villains

By Jason Collins | 17 seconds ago

The long-awaited Sony Showcase event featured many exclusive titles that fans wanted for Sony’s consoles in the upcoming year, including the fan-favorite racing simulation Grand Turismo 7, which leaked a couple of months ago, and the delayed God Of War sequel, titled Ragnarok. In addition, Insomniac Games, a popular game publisher, also had a busy showcase this year, as it revealed two fan-favorite villains for the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, along with another, unannounced but highly surprising title. You can see the Spider-Man 2 trailer below:

Following weeks of rumors, leaks, and speculation, Insomniac Games officially announced Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, a sequel to the massively successful Marvel’s Spider-Man from 2018. The developers showcased a trailer for the upcoming game, featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales and two fan-favorite villains. Both Parker and Morales are seen physically dealing with some thugs, while a creepy voice-over with a Russian accent talks about finding worthy adversaries who might even defeat him. Clearly, the voice belongs to Kraven the Hunter (still not Jimmy Kimmel’s version), who’s questioning Peter Parker and Miles Morales’ skill.

However, Kraven isn’t the only villain depicted in the trailer. His questioning of Morales’ and Parker’s skill is answered by another creepy voice. As the visuals pan towards the dark alley from where the voice came from, a bolt of lightning reveals the familiar face of Venom – one of Spider-Man’s archenemies – indicating that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally introducing him to the game’s universe. Truthfully, he was teased in the original Marvel’s Spider-Man game and in 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales spin-off, and it would seem that Insomniac Games is ready to finally utilize the character. Given Venom’s rejuvenated popularity in the fandom, thanks to the 2018 feature film, it wouldn’t be surprising if Insomniac decides to make a Venom game at one point.

The fans of Spider-Man comics and cinematic releases have shown love towards the iconic symbiote for a very long time now. Thanks to 2018’s Venom, which made the character even more famous and likable, Sony decided to release a sequel, with Tom Hardy reprising the role of Eddie Brock, and Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, aka Carnage (Venom’s offspring with unresolved daddy issues). However, Venom has played, for the most part, the role of an anti-hero in the comics, only occasionally becoming evil and going full-villain. So, his role in the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is still undefined. Is his answer to Kraven regarding him (Venom) and Brock, or him paired with Peter and Morales?

It’s still unclear how much time has passed since the previous Spider-Man game and the upcoming Spider-Man 2, and what other elements the narrative might contain. Insomniac did spend some time carving out Miles in his own game to make him into a competent in-game character. However, Kraven is a formidable foe and one who has killed Spider-Man in one of the comics, so he’s bound to cause more than just trouble for both Spider-Men.

Besides announcing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Insomniac Games also revealed a previously unannounced game – Marvel’s Wolverine. However, unlike Spider-Man 2, which is set to release in 2023, Wolverine still has no official release date.