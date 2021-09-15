Ren And Stimpy Are Coming To A Highly Anticipated Fighting Game

By Jason Collins | 22 seconds ago

Ren and Stimpy, the stars of the same-name darkly humorous animated show, are the newest addition to the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl video game’s character roster, as announced by the game’s developer, Ludosity. Next to Ren and Stimpy, the upcoming game will also feature 19 playable characters from the 13 Nickelodeon series, with more characters revealed leading up to the game’s release.

According to Kotaku, Ren and Stimpy’s inclusion was previously hinted at by several sources, including the PlayStation Blog and accidental leak on the Nintendo Switch store. The former came during the reveal of Korra from the Avatar animated series, and the latter happened when Nintendo accidentally leaked the game’s character roster on its eShop. In addition, the characters’ silhouettes are clearly visible on the PlayStation 4’s box cover art, as well, indicating one thing – the humorous and gruesome duo, Ren and Stimpy, are coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.

The upcoming game featuring Ren and Stimpy is a crossover fighting game developed by Ludosity and Fair Play Labs and the first console game in a long-running Nickelodeon Super Brawl series consisting primarily of browser and mobile gaming titles. It features similar gameplay to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. series, with players battling through 20 different stages inspired by different Nickelodeon series. The game’s main objective is to knock the opponent off the platform, be it in a single-player mode or local and online multiplayer, which allows up to four players to clash in-game.

The game’s developers decided to combine Ren and Stimpy into a single brawler, referring to the “inseparable” friendship the characters displayed throughout the years and different television shows while leaving room for interesting playstyles within the game. The iconic duo is designed as a beginner-friendly fighter to the All-Star Brawl, as the wide range of their attacks would make it easier to land hits on opponents, which is very helpful to newcomer players. In addition, the game is primarily designed for Nickelodeon fans and not solely fighting game enthusiasts – though some will definitely find it entertaining.

Ren and Stimpy are on the classic side of the game’s character spectrum since the show originated in the ’90s, along with the iconic Rugrats animated series. It received widespread critical acclaim, with many praising the show for its outrageousness. In fact, compared to the animated shows of the era, The Ren & Stimpy Show was refreshingly dirty and, at times, outright disturbing, and the audience loved it. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ludosity wanted to include them in the Nickelodeon game. In the end, the duo will present unique playstyles and exceptional moves, which are hopefully in line with the dark humor of their television show.

The reception to the upcoming game has been largely positive, especially considering that Nickelodeon had very little influence on the gameplay design, leaving everything to the development studio. The game is expected to launch this fall for PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as PC.