Red Dead Redemption Remake In The Works?

By Jason Collins | 1 second ago

We’re living in what appears to be the Golden Age of the gaming industry, with new and freshly-conceived titles fighting for market domination with oldies but goldies dressed in new attire. Yes, the original generations of gamers have matured, and while many of them enjoy new titles, they’re sometimes nostalgic about the old ones. And no, we’re not talking about the Asteroids arcade game from 1979, which used the now-abandoned vector-rendered graphics. Instead, we’re talking about a more modern title – a possible remake of an eleven-year-old Red Dead Redemption video game produced and published by the legendary Rockstar Games.

And truly, the Red Dead series is often referred to as one of the best gaming franchises of modern gaming, especially the series’ third installment, which garnered a stupendous amount of positive criticism and several Game Awards, leading to critical acclaim. Ever since that happened, the franchise’s fandom has been calling out for the remake of the original Red Dead Redemption. Finally, according to Kotaku, Rockstar Games might be inclined to listen and quite possibly deliver a remastered version of the game.

Though originally revolving around Grand Theft Auto remakes and remasters, Kotaku’s article briefly entertains the idea that Rockstar Games has plans to develop new ports and re-releases of games like the original Red Dead Redemption. Of course, the future of these remasters would mainly depend on how well the originals fared at the time of their release and the potential profit their remasters could earn. Red Dead Redemption is perhaps a logical choice, given the series’ overall popularity and the overwhelming success of its prequel. Not to mention that it could ride the popularity wave of the upcoming Red Dead Redemption movie that’s currently in development.

Not that the original Red Dead Redemption was bad, quite the contrary. Its narrative was so good that it deserves a better, modernized gameplay experience provided by today’s modern hardware, paired with all the features that made its prequel a massive success. For the uninitiated, Red Dead Redemption was a PlayStation 3 game, which is still quite good by today’s standards but doesn’t offer a fantastic gaming experience on PlayStation 4 or 5 as a possible remake, with improved graphics, physics, and added connections to Red Dead Redemption 2 would. Now, with the announcement of Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy, fans are hoping that Rockstar gives the Western classic a new lease on life by remastering or remaking the game.

The original Red Dead Redemption from 2010 was a spiritual successor to 2004’s Red Dead Revolver, which is considered the franchise’s first entry, without any obvious connections between their narratives. Its development lasted for five years, and it became one of the most expensive video games ever made, which resulted in universal acclaim from critics but also received controversy following accusations of unethical working practices within Rockstar Games.

Regardless, besides receiving universal acclaim, Red Dead Redemption was a commercial success, selling over 15 million copies – three times more than its break-even point. It’s considered one of the best video games ever made, with several DLC’s released prior to the release of its prequel, the Red Dead Redemption 2. As far as the remake goes, it still remains wishful thinking for the franchise’s fandom that hopes Rockstar Games also becomes nostalgic and decides to remake one of the greatest games ever made.