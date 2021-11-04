Red Dead Redemption 2 Gets A Unique Zombie Mode

By Jason Collins | 9 seconds ago

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare is a standalone expansion for the Rockstar Games’ mega-hit, 2010’s Red Dead Redemption. It was probably one of the greatest DLCs Rockstar Games ever produced for one of their games. It re-jigged the game’s narrative into a zombie apocalypse story, allowing players to lead the game’s protagonist on a quest to liberate entire towns from flesh-eating hordes. Naturally, this fantastic addition to an already great game left the fans hungry for more, and ever since Red Dead Redemption 2 was released, the fandom has been wondering: will there ever be more zombies?

Well, another Halloween has passed by with no official Undead Nightmare DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2, leaving the fandom somewhat disappointed in Rockstar Games’ dedication to some of their most prominent titles. The upcoming GTA: The Trilogy is a welcomed addition to many gaming collections. However, the fans anxiously expect other titles, like Grand Theft Auto 6, which is allegedly stuck in development hell, and another Undead Nightmare for RDD2. The proverb says that if the mountain doesn’t come to Muhammad, then Muhamad must go to the mountain, and according to IGN, the modding community has brought back the Undead Nightmare for Red Dead Redemption 2.

Undead Nightmare II – Origins was uploaded to Nexus Mods on Monday and follows in the line of a plague hitting Red Dead Redemption 2’s world, reconfiguring certain areas of the game to feature zombie hordes and civilians boarding their windows and doors trying to fend them off. YouTube user Quarantine Gamer posted a video showcasing Undead Nightmare II in detail. The video shows the player breaking down barricades that town residents have put up and different effects in the sky for each game area. You can see the video below:

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Undead Nightmare for Red Dead Redemption 2 is the different lighting system implemented by the modders, which amplifies the zombie-apocalypse vibe of the game. This is additionally enhanced by carefully selected music that coats the gameplay with more horrific and edgy detail, providing a more immersive experience for the discerning zombie hunters. The mod’s description says that the game includes the dead rising and civilization collapsing, accentuating the protagonist’s vitality in keeping the game’s settlements and their settlers alive. The “Origins” moniker might suggest Undead Nightmare II is an ongoing project for the modders, which in turn indicates that more expansions might rise in the future.

As we previously said, the original Undead Nightmare was an absolute hit and one of the best DLCs in the history of Rockstar Games, which brought supernatural horrors to the company’s fictional wild west. Red Dead Redemption fans have hoped that the second game of the series will receive a similar DLC, but it would seem that Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online pull in enough cash to allow Rockstar Games to turn a deaf ear to its customers’ requests. Luckily, the modding community decided to make their own add-on and share it with the zombie-hunting game fans. In the end, modders across all gaming franchises can be credited, at least partially, for keeping the respective franchises alive. Now, the same can be said for Red Dead Redemption 2.