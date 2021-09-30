PlayStation Plus Free Games For October 2021 Have Been Revealed

By Dylan Balde | 13 seconds ago

The fight comes to us this month on PlayStation. This month’s free PlayStation Plus games are Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X, a recent PS Blog reveal confirms. Hell Let Loose is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5, while PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X are being offered on the PlayStation 4. October’s batch of free-to-play titles were previously leaked by user billbil-kun on French business equity website Dealabs on September 26. All three games are available for download on the PlayStation Store from October 5 to November 1. Only paid PS Plus subscribers can avail of the promo.

Last month’s free PlayStation Plus games were spoiled by the same leaker a month prior to release in August. Predator: Hunting Grounds, Hitman 2, and Overcooked: All You Can Eat! are still available on the PS store. The first two are PlayStation 4 offerings; Overcooked is a PlayStation 5 exclusive. The promo ends on October 4, at midnight.

Sony tweeted out October 2021’s free PlayStation Plus games on Wednesday:

Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X are your PlayStation Plus games for October: https://t.co/xFnIWCsOG2 pic.twitter.com/BV9LcJhM70 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 29, 2021

The rules for claiming free PlayStation Plus games are the same as always. The promo is open to all paid subscribers and only during the window of time being offered. In this case, from October 5 to November 1. If a user’s PlayStation Plus subscription should expire afterward, they need only to renew their account to regain access to previously downloaded titles, both free and duly paid for. Sony also reshuffles their offerings every month. Sometimes it’s all PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4; in others, it’s a mix of both. Executives strive to give players a little of everything while both platforms’ online support is still active. As of this writing, PS Plus access on older consoles, like the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita, have been discontinued to prioritize newer generations.

Hell Let Loose is the only PlayStation 5 game officially releasing on the day it’s being offered for free. Imagine being privy to a completely new entry for a monthly promo. A treat, in more ways than one. Hell Let Loose is a tactical first person shooter that basically transforms PUBG and Fortnite’s 100-player battle royale into a 50 versus 50 game of capture the flag. It’s set in the devastated expanse of 1940s Europe during World War II, pitting Americans against Germans (or Soviets) in a realistic, RTS-heavy battle system that effectively simulates the grim reality of being a soldier in that era, deploying tanks and air strikes, replenishing bullets and rations, hiding in the trenches, and following orders from one’s superior.

Each side is assigned multiple platoons with varying functions: rifle squads of six, armored groups of three, and a recon unit composed of two footmen. Each soldier, including the commander, are played by real-life gamers; the commander issues directives via a closed communication channel while the rest are allowed to contest or support decisions at their discretion. Most of Hell Let Loose is carried out through voice conversations, though text boxes are also available for those without a working microphone. The features are doubly impressive considering Hell Lets Loose is officially debuting as a free PlayStation Plus game.

PGA Tour 2K21 and Mortal Kombat X are Sony’s free PlayStation 4 games for October. Both will be made available digitally to paid PlayStation Plus members. These two need no introduction; PGA Tour 2K21 was released in August 2020 while Mortal Kombat X has been around since April 2015. PGA Tour 2K21 is the latest entry in The Golf Club franchise and is the second game to be licensed by Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour. Like all sports titles developed by 2K Sports, PGA Tour 2K21 takes gaming’s would-be golfers on a journey to become the next FedEx Cup champion. Players can launch their own careers and customize freely: equipment, seasons, rules, clubhouse, and character design are all fully configurable. The courses themselves are rendered via cross-platform engine Unity, giving them a prominent indie look.

Mortal Kombat X is another franchise entry worth checking out. The predecessor to Mortal Kombat 11, X (or its upgraded version, XL) is a sequel to the events of the original game, forever immortalized in Mortal Kombat; the 2011 release retold the first Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, and Mortal Kombat 3. X takes place 25 years after the remake; 20 years after Shinnok’s defeat, Johnny Cage assembles a new Earthrealm unit, composed of his and Sonya Blade’s daughter Cassie, Kenshi’s son Takeda, Jax Briggs’s daughter Jacqui, and Kung Lao’s nephew Kung Jin. The team is tasked with breaking up an Outworld civil war between Shao Kahn’s adopted daughter Mileena and current emperor Kotal Kahn, who was once Shao Kahn’s general. The story alternates between past and present, showing remnants of Shinnok’s war on Earthrealm and Quan Chi’s attempts at resurrecting the fallen Elder God. Mortal Kombat X is the first Mortal Kombat to include multiple fighting styles for every character in the battle system, allowing for vastly more layered combat. Getting this kind of PlayStation Plus game for free has never felt more gratifying.

Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X are free-to-play on PlayStation Plus from October 5 to November 1.