Marvel Multiplayer Game From Insomniac Games In The Works?

By Jason Collins | 14 seconds ago

Following the recent gaming announcement on PlayStation’s Showcase, featuring Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and showcasing the previously-unannounced Marvel’s Wolverine, additional rumors indicate that Sony has plans on tightening its grip on Marvel’s superheroes. Most notably, an industry insider with a considerable track record has disclosed that Sony plans on expanding its Marvel gaming catalog with a new Marvel multiplayer game.

According to The Direct, industry insider Nick “Shpeshal_Nick” Baker mentioned that the new multiplayer gamer starring Marvel’s characters is in development as a potential PlayStation 5 exclusive. Interestingly enough, Insomniac Games, a game development studio credited with Marvel’s Spider-Man gaming series, and the upcoming Marvel’s Wolverine, may be behind the purported Marvel multiplayer game. However, while Baker added that Insomniac’s involvement is pure speculation, the developer’s collaboration with both Sony and Marvel shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given the massive success Insomniac’s gaming titles had on the market.

Given Sony and Marvel’s extensive collaboration in recent years, which yielded some memorable gaming titles, like 2020’s Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the rumor about a purported Marvel multiplayer game isn’t so far-fetched. Yet, all information lacking official confirmation should be taken with a grain of salt. And if, in fact, such a project does exist, it’s still unclear as to when Sony and Marvel intend to publicly disclose this information.

Naturally, the most intriguing aspect of this rumor is the game’s supposed multiplayer angle, which coincides with Insomniac Games’ recent job listings through which the studio was looking to hire a Systems Designer with experience in multiplayer features. It’s worth mentioning that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine, both of which are still in Insomniac’s “kitchen,” do not have multiplayer gaming modes. Instead, the upcoming titles are likely to take the predominant form of other PlayStation exclusives as third-person, narrative-driven gaming adventures.

However, Sony might be eager to expand into multiplayer experiences, given the massive success of 2020’s Predator: Hunting Grounds. Though not a PlayStation exclusive, the multiplayer shooter was exceptionally well-received on PlayStation 4, nudging Sony to reconsider multiplayer components for their exclusive titles. Marvel, on the other hand, already has a well-developed multiplayer component in Marvel’s Avengers. In fact, were it not for recent updates and expansions, like Black Panther: War for Wakanda, the multiplayer aspect of Marvel’s Avengers is the only thing that would’ve kept the game alive – as one of very few live-service Marvel multiplayer console games on the current market.

As we previously stated, all information related to the purported Marvel multiplayer game should be taken with a grain of salt. There’s no official confirmation that such a game is even in production, nor which one of Marvel’s numerous IPs it might encapsulate. With that said, an X-Men gaming title seems long overdue, considering that the last entry in the X-Men gaming franchise was released for consoles in 2011. Additionally, an X-Men multiplayer game would allow gamers to create their own hero within the X-Men universe, providing a suitable format other large-scale multiplayer games could adhere to. But, without Sony or Marvel’s official confirmation, all we’re left with are rumors and wishful thinking.