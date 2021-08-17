Halo Voice Actor Murdered, Suspect Apprehended

By Jason Collins | 14 seconds ago

As the world’s gaming and voice acting communities were paying their respects to one of the most iconic voice actresses in the gaming industry – Christina Louise – local authorities in Rio de Janeiro have arrested a man in connection to her murder. Christiane Louise, best known for her vocal performance of Cortana from the Halo series, will be missed and mourned by thousands of gaming fans around the world.

The man allegedly responsible for Christiane Louise’s murder, a 27-years-old Pedro Paulo Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa, was arrested on Friday, August 13 by Brazilian homicide detectives, according to PC Gamer. During his apprehension, Vasconcellos da Costa was accused of murdering Christiane Louise on July 22 in her apartment south of Rio de Janeiro. The cause of death was multiple stab wounds inflicted on the Halo actress.

According to the police report, Vasconcellos da Costa has admitted to murdering Halo’s Christiane Louise in her own apartment with a broken chalice, claiming he acted in self-defense. However, the circumstances of the actress’ death tell a different story. The suspect allegedly cut Christiane’s leg and throat before hiding her body, which was found days after the unfortunate event took place. Reportedly, the perpetrator’s motive was to keep the actress’s belongings and inheritance after her demise.

But the suspect didn’t act alone – reportedly, he had the help of his mother, Eliane Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa, in committing the heinous crime. The two spent two days with the corpse of Christiane Louise inside their house before hiding the body, which was found two or three days after the murder. The police report states that the Halo actress was dead for eight days before the news was initially reported on Instagram by her co-worker, Mario Tupinamba Filho.

Several of Louise’s possessions were found at the suspect’s mother’s house, but the accomplice remains at large. As the case is currently ongoing with Pedro Paulo Goncalves Vasconcellos da Costa as the main suspect and his mother at large, we can’t offer any more detail at this point. However, sources familiar with Christiane Louise and Vasconcellos da Costa said that the two met at a psychiatric clinic in 2017 and had become friends since then. Louise, who was living alone, was sheltering Pedro Paulo in weeks leading to her death. When initially inquired about her disappearance, the suspect claimed he hadn’t spoken to the Halo actress since June 17 and that she had traveled to Mangaratibe with her boyfriend.

Christiane Louise had been a voice actor and dubber since 1994, performing as a voice actor for the gaming industry’s most prominent characters, including Cortana from the third and fourth installment of the Halo series, Mercy in Overwatch, Sivir in League of Legends (which is getting a Netflix series), Bayonetta from Bayonetta, and dozens of other roles. Unfortunately, due to the untimely death of Mercy, Overwatch 2 will have to find another voice actress.

Our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Christiane Loise – the world of gaming just lost one of its most beautiful voices.