Guardians Of The Galaxy Making A Crucial Change To Star-Lord’s Origin

By Jason Collins | 14 seconds ago

The recent deep-dive into the back-end development of the previously announced and much-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy video game brought some exciting revelations. Steve Szczapkowski, Eidos-Montreal’s senior audio director, revealed just how integral in-game music is to the upcoming gaming title and its role in the Star-Lord’s backstory.

It would seem that Star-Lord isn’t just a randomly chosen, cool-sounding name Peter Quill chose for himself when he became a notorious intergalactic outlaw. According to an article published by IGN, the Guardian of the Galaxy video game’s antagonist took the name Star-Lord from his favorite band growing up. But instead of letting the backstory be what it is – a backstory – Szczapkowski decided to create an entire album performed by the fictional Star-Lord band, with him as the band’s frontman.

The game’s fans will be able to enjoy the original in-galaxy album recorded by the fictional band in the Galaxy of the Guardians game, as it will most likely serve as a soundtrack. Apart from the Star-Lord album and a full orchestral score, the game will use select music from the 80s, including Iron Maiden, KISS, New Kids On the Block, Rick Astley, Hot Chocolate, and many other bands the fans might’ve heard rocking form Quill’s cassette player in the movies.

These same soundtracks will blast from Peter Quill’s cassette player during a combat mechanic called Huddle. The feature allows players to “hit play” on Quill’s cassette player to cue up specially chosen 80s songs to inspire other Guardians during their fights. It’s clear that music plays an integral role in James Gunn’s films and the Guardians of the Galaxy video game, despite being entirely separate entities. The upcoming game is the second collaboration between Marvel and the game developer/publisher Square Enix, but unlike 2020’s Marvel’s Avengers, it will only feature a single-player gameplay mode.

The result of the first collaboration between Marvel and Square Enix, the aforementioned Marvel’s Avengers, received mixed or average reviews. Many criticized the game due to its repetitive gameplay and lack of content, which ultimately led to a considerable player drop combined with the game’s other problems. The lack of content was later addressed by various patches and an expansion release which brought Black Panther to the game and hinted at the appearance of another fan-favorite character. Regardless, we hope the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy doesn’t suffer the fate of the previous game. Hopefully, Square Enix and Eidos- Montreal have learned that you can’t just put a pretty sticker on a product and sell it as a AAA title.

As per our previous report, Guardians of the Galaxy will launch on October 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch, with Peter Quill as the only playable character of the game. According to the various in-game trailers and developer’s showcases that are now readily available online, the upcoming game will closely mirror the humoristic and action-packed Guardians of the Galaxy experience we’ve witnessed in the movies and comics.