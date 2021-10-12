See The Grand Theft Auto Remastered Trilogy Trailer

By Jason Collins | 6 seconds ago

The news regarding Rockstar’s announcement of the remastered Grand Theft Auto trilogy spread through the internet like a forest wildfire, much to both the joy and discontent of the franchise’s fandom. The former are thrilled to have three fan-favorite gaming classics remastered for major modern-day gaming platforms. Yet, at the same time, the latter feel utterly disappointed, pointing out that there wasn’t a new installment in the GTA franchise for more than eight years.

Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas are being updated and re-released in a bundled edition, aptly named GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, bringing PS2-era classics to modern-day gaming platforms. This includes the current- and previous-gen consoles, PC, Android, and iOS, signaling that the gaming industry’s giants finally realized the hidden potential of the smartphone gaming market. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games hasn’t provided a fixed release date, and price for the game in their 25-seconds-long trailer, which you can check out below:

The trailer itself doesn’t reveal the necessary details, but the gaming community can expect all three gaming titles to feature graphical and gameplay improvements and optimizations to make the games run on modern hardware. Rockstar has previously announced that the Grand Theft Auto remastered trilogy will release for iOS and Android in the first half of 2022, but other platforms have no definite release date. Thankfully, it would seem that the fans won’t have to wait for that long, as Definitive Edition comes to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year.

Though Rockstar hasn’t provided a fixed release date for the aforementioned platforms, industry insider Tom Henderson revealed that GTA: The Trilogy is scheduled for a November 11 release date, with budgets allocated to various agencies for this date. It’s worth noting that Henderson’s information isn’t officially confirmed by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar’s parent company), so all information should be taken with a grain of salt, despite Henderson’s solid track record. However, if his information turns out to be accurate, it most likely regards the digital version of the gaming collection.

The GTA Trilogy is currently scheduled to be released November 11th.



Budgets have been allocated to various agencies for this date. 🙂https://t.co/8WSxmK4v6k — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 8, 2021

Other sources (written in Polish) have stated that the physical copies of the game will be released on December 7, but only for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch versions. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S editions are reportedly coming next year, same as the Grand Theft Auto V remaster for current-gen consoles. As with Henderson’s information, release dates are subject to change, so the information could be misleading.

With that said, Rockstar is likely to give an official announcement on Grand Theft Auto 3’s 20th anniversary on October 22. Alongside the GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition’s announcement, Rockstar also confirmed it would remove the existing versions of the games, which were occasionally available as a bundle on various digital storefronts, sporting a price tag as accessible as $10. According to multiple sources, the remastered version is currently available at a premium pre-order price of $70.