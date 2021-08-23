Exclusive: Detroit: Become Human Project In Development At Sony

By Faith McKay | 17 seconds ago

Detroit: Become Human was a video game with an awesome story. The location and characters set up a world that people were very into. In fact, when people wrote poor reviews for the game from Sony, they mostly noted that the game felt too much like a movie. Sony is now taking those notes and moving forward. We’ve exclusively learned from one of our trusted and proven inside sources that a Detroit: Become Human project is in development at Sony.

The game originally came out in 2018, so it’s been a little while since fans first experienced this one, but not too long. We were unable to learn if the Detroit: Become Human project will be a series or a movie from Sony, but the project seems ripe for a series. Recently, we’ve seen Netflix lean into adapting video games and novels to create series, and ultimately, their own franchises. Who better to lean into developing video game adaptations than Sony, a company that makes video games, movies, and series? It’s time for them to up their franchise game.

There are a lot of notable things about Detroit: Become Human. It’s a fun sci-fi story around three main android characters. Those characters were played by noted actors Varolie Curry, Bryan Dechart, and Jesse Williams. It’s unknown if any of the three who did voicework for the game may show up to play their characters in the new project, but this is likely something that Sony is going to be considering as they develop this project.

Jesse Williams, who is most known for his work on Grey’s Anatomy, had his face on a lot of the marketing for Detroit: Become Human. Bryan Dechart is known in the gaming community, as he has a history as a Twitch streamer and also voiced a character in the very popular Cyberpunk 2077. Valorie Curry was in the final Twilight film and has a varied career so far. All of them seem likely to be in consideration to play their characters in live-action.

Valorie Curry’s character was a newly sentient android who finds herself exploring what it means to be alive, escaping her former owner, and protecting a young girl. Meanwhile, Bryan Dechart’s character has the job of hunting down sentient androids, which immediately sets the pair up at odds. But then Jesse Williams’s character comes in and makes things more complicated, as a droid who is working to release other droids from their lives as servants. The three players opened Detroit: Become Human up for a lot of story about what it means to be human, what it means to be an android, and sees all the characters working together to explore the idea of “Becoming Human”.

The game sold well and was often applauded for its story. A video game has a much wider story than most movies, which will likely mean that this will be a better setup for a series. When the NY Daily News reviewed Detroit: Become Human, they said it felt like a film interrupted by occasional gameplay. Hopefully, Sony will have the opportunity to better explore some of that in their new format for this one.