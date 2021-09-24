See The Action-Packed Trailer for Bayonetta 3

By Jason Collins | 13 seconds ago

Bayonetta 3 is finally within gamers’ grasp, given that four years of dreadful silence have passed since Nintendo announced the sequel to 2014’s Bayonetta 2. Finally, the game’s progress was showcased on Nintendo Direct – a series of online presentations regarding the company’s upcoming content – via a trailer that vaguely introduced the title, right before everyone’s favorite Witch made her grand entrance.

According to Comic Book, Bayonetta’s return was readily welcomed, given that Nintendo and Platinum Games finally decided to showcase a gameplay trailer for the upcoming Bayonetta 3. Following the title’s announcement in 2017, this trailer marks the first appearance of the titular protagonist in roughly four years. Thankfully, the fandom won’t have to wait another four years to release the game; judging by the action-packed trailer, Bayonetta 3 is in post-production and should be released in 2022. You can see the trailer below:

The Bayonetta 3 trailer showcases all the hallmarks of the title’s predecessors, including massive battles with oversized demons amidst the ruins of a vast city, where armed forces previously tried to subdue the monster. Approximately a minute and a half into the video, Bayonetta herself appears, proudly boasting her new look, notably different from her previous style in 2014’s Bayonetta 2. The Famed Witch is now sporting fancy braided pigtails that loop around her outfit and new gun heels that complement her entire outfit.

Incredible looks aside, fans have previously raised concerns about the status of the Bayonetta 3 video game, given the extensive period of silence from Nintendo and Platinum Games. Even Bayonetta’s voice actress, Hellena Taylor, raised concerns about the project’s status, though those could be regarding her involvement or lack thereof. It would seem that her concerns weren’t in vain, at least regarding her involvement, given that Bayonetta from the trailer sounds different from the Famed Witch from the prequel games.

Bayonetta 3 is a hack’ n’ slash game starring the eponymous witch with magic hair, which also happens to transform along with her outfit, while wearing fashionably iconic gun heels mind you, into a variety of large, monstrous creatures. The series is known for concise, humorous dialogs, superb dodge mechanics, and exaggerated sex appeal that polarizes its fandom – some find it empowering, others exploitative.

Regardless, the series was initially developed by Platinum Games and Sega, released for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, racking in some reasonable sales numbers. With the release of Xbox One, and PlayStation 4, which just received a critical update, the original Bayonetta sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide. Publishing rights have since passed to Nintendo, who opted to release the game as a Wii U exclusive, resulting in a turnaround and dare say abysmal sales margin for the company. The first two games have since been bundled and re-released on Nintendo Switch, which just added a classic library of games from Nintendo Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Bayonetta has since made appearances in her own anime movie and as a fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The third installment in the Bayonetta series will release sometime in 2022 as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, much to the disgruntlement of the series’ fans, who were more familiar with this title being on other platforms.