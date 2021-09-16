Battlefield 2042 Has Just Suffered A Major Setback

By Jason Collins | 18 seconds ago

First-person shooter gaming enthusiasts went into an ecstatic frenzy when Electronic Arts announced the Battlefield 2042 game this past June, only a couple of hours after the game’s details already leaked online. Subsequent reveals of the game showed various gameplay modes, mechanics, and narrative, and that only served to build up anticipation and suspense leading to October 22, Battlefield 2042’s release date. Unfortunately, it would seem that the waiting period isn’t nearing its end, as the game’s developer just announced that Battlefield 2042 would be delayed further.

According to IGN, DICE’s Oskar Gabrielson stated in a press release that Battlefield 2042 will be delayed until November 19, 2021, pushing the release date by almost a month. The company’s general manager cited ongoing complications with the COVID-19 pandemic as the main culprit responsible for the delay of the highly anticipated title, disclosing all difficulties of developing a large-scale gaming title such as Battlefield 2042 from a home-office environment. With the developing teams working as hard as possible from home and given the limitations implied by such working conditions, taking extra time is paramount for ensuring a high level of end-product quality people behind Battlefield 2042 sought to deliver.

Unlike other prominent gaming releases scheduled for this year, Battlefield 2042 will still launch this year and won’t make a significant impact on EA’s financial forecast for fiscal 2022. With that said, EA also stated that an update on an Open Beta for Battlefield 2042 would be announced later this month, giving gamers at least something to look forward to until the game officially releases. And though the news of the delay is disappointing, the upcoming Battlefield 2042 shows real promise. The new squad-based high-risk-high-reward mode, called Hazard Zone, is EA’s love letter to the franchise’s faithful fans, though it admittedly looks like a mix of Escape from Tarkov and Hunt: Showdown – which is a good thing.

Additionally, the new Battlefield 2042 will also feature an entirely new gameplay mode called Battlefield Portal, which will allow players to create unique changes to maps and game types using assets from several Battlefield games, including 1942, Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 3. This is a significant feature as it contributes to the growth of the franchise’s gaming community, especially since many games seem to drop map editors in favor of single-player gaming experiences, e.g., Far Cry 6 dropped its map editor and the accompanying Arcade Mode altogether.

Battlefield 2042 will let you, once again, take up arms and fight other players in large-scale multiplayer battles – once it launches on November 19. The game will be set in the near-future setting with modern conflicts, combat drones, and various examples of more extreme and outright conceptualized weaponry. Its large-scale battles on enormous open maps are beset by environmental disasters, such as tornadoes, tsunamis, dynamic weather, and a consistent day/night cycle that will prompt gamers to prepare for more than just a rain of bullets.

According to EA and DICE, Battlefield 2042 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on November 19, 2021.