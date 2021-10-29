Amazon Prime Free Games For November Look Great

By Jason Collins | 9 seconds ago

Amazon has been giving away free games as part of its paid Prime subscription for a while now, but honestly, the assortment of freebie titles wasn’t great. However, just last month, Amazon Prime Gaming decided to make a relatively good deal great by spicing up the offer with some pretty recent and pretty decent gaming titles, offering them completely free of charge – which was, as per our previous report, akin to cosmic alignments. However, it would seem that the company decided to continue the trend and offer some fantastic free games, along with an assortment of smaller and lesser-known gaming titles.

The Amazon Prime free games for November include some pretty big titles, according to Kotaku. This month’s offering consists of 2019’s Control: Ultimate Edition, 2014’s cult classic Dragon Age: Inquisition, and 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, the last of which arrives as a part of Square Enix’s 25th-anniversary celebration of the Tomb Raider gaming series. As part of the same anniversary celebration, Square Enix also decided to port 2010’s Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and 2014’s Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Nintendo Switch in 2022.

The prominent titles in Amazon’s current offering require a minimal introduction to the gaming community. But for those who aren’t familiar with the title, Control centers around the Federal Bureau of Control, which investigates, studies, and contains any phenomena that violate the laws of reality. It’s a third-person action-adventure that allows gamers to wield powerful abilities to fight against a reality-corrupting entity. The Ultimate Edition, which Amazon currently offers, comes with all DLCs, which expand this saga of intrigue and fun superpowers.

Dragon Age: Inquisition is where things get tricky since Amazon only offers a redemption code for the game, requiring players to download and install EA’s Origin digital distribution platform. Anyone who has already played the game will say that the title is worth putting up with any of EA’s money-mongering platforms. It’s an action-RPG game in which the players go on a journey as Inquisitors to settle civil unrest, and close a mysterious tear in the sky, called the Breach. Rise of the Tomb Raider, a sequel to 2013’s Tomb Raider reboot, doesn’t actually require any introductions among gamers.

Other titles included in this, now a pretty spectacular offer include: Rogue Heroes, Liberated, Puzzle Agent 2, Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter, BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers, and Secret Files: Sam Peters – all totaling at nine gaming titles Amazon Prime users can obtain for free. Of course, this requires an active $13/month subscription to the service or at least a 30-day free trial Amazon Prime Gaming offers to its customers.

Though we have previously stated, in our previous report, that Amazon Prime Gaming isn’t really a superior gaming subscription service, things appear to be going for the better. We have questioned the prominence of this month’s offerings back in October, and it appears that Amazon’s previous offer wasn’t just a fluke or a fault in the cosmos. Apparently, the previously offered titles garnered additional subscriptions, prompting Amazon to continue offering excellent gaming titles for free to its base of customers. Who knows, maybe Amazon really surpasses Valve’s game distribution platform one day.