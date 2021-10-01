Amazon Has Some Amazing Free Games This Month

By Jason Collins | 14 seconds ago

A deal that sounds too good to be true is rarely good. However, given that the stars do line up from time to time, a deal that sounds too good to be true is, in fact, just that. During October, Amazon has some big, unique, and relatively recent free games to offer, along with the usual assortment of smaller and lesser-known titles.

Some of those titles include 2020’s space combat sim, Star Wars: Squadrons, a fantastic 2020’s shooter game called Ghostrunner, and the older but equally as good 2014’s survival-horror game Alien: Isolation – which genuinely captures the essence of the first Alien movie from 1979. But that’s not even the entire list. According to Kotaku, Amazon Prime Gaming offers seven additional, less-known gaming titles with exceptional reviews and ratings, including Secret Files 3 and Red Wings: Aces of the Sky.

Though Prime Gaming isn’t really a superior gaming subscription service that warrants the attention of a more massive gaming community, obtaining the aforementioned titles doesn’t necessarily require an active subscription. Instead, Amazon Prime Gaming offers a free 30-day Prime trial, allowing gamers to take advantage of this free offer and save up to approximately $220 worth of free games (valued on Steam). Of course, once the trial is over, users can either subscribe to the service for $13 a month or cancel the subscription altogether.

Taking advantage of this free offer requires downloading the Amazon Games app, which allows you to play the games on Microsoft Windows, Android smartphones and TVs, Google Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series S/X, though Microsoft is currently leading the gaming subscription-service race altogether, especially when it comes to gaming-on-demand. The company is presently negotiating the implementation of its cloud gaming services in internet-enabled TVs, allowing gamers to play Xbox games without owning the actual hardware.

In contrast, PlayStation Plus offers significantly fewer free titles, including 2015’s Mortal Kombat X, a WWII-inspired multiplayer game from 2019, Hell Let Loose, and 2020’s PGA Tour 2K21 – a golfing game for PlayStation 4. An inferior offering from PlayStation Plus this month, though Deltarune Chapter 1&2 were also released for free on PS Store, as a separate offer. All aforementioned titles aren’t natively supported but can be enjoyed on PlayStation 5 due to the console’s backward compatibility.

Regardless, it would seem that Amazon Prime Gaming took things more seriously this month, considering that other companies also offer free gaming titles. Epic Games, for example, offers one or two free games every week, including more prominent titles, like the aforementioned Alien: Isolation, or Just Cause 4, and Saints Row The Third Remastered. So, in conclusion, consistency is key; offering free games is noteworthy only if the offer contains notable titles.

Will Prime Gaming’s November and December be as great, offering prominent gaming titles to the masses for free in exchange for a monthly subscription? Well, it remains to be seen. However, if this does end up as a pure fluke, or a fault in the cosmos, it’s still a nice treat for Prime Gaming subscribers.