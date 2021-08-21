2021 Alienware Games Offer Gamers The Chance To Win Over $400,000 In Prizes

By GFR Sponsor | 13 seconds ago

Alienware is crafting a challenge for serious PC gamers in the United States to earn real cash and some big time bragging rights in the gaming community. It’s time for the 2021 Alienware Games.

The 2021 Alienware Games challenge will run for six weeks from August 27 to October 7 and will consist of tournaments using the games Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6 Siege as the staging grounds for this ultimate battle. Every week (Friday through Thursday), players will hop on to one of these four games and compete for the top spot on the leaderboard. Every week, the leaderboard will reset and challengers will have another opportunity at claiming the top spot. So even if you don’t get first place right out the gate, you’ll still have plenty of opportunities to come back and battle even better than before.

Winning isn’t the only thing you’ll need to do in order to master the Alienware Games challenge. In order to earn points towards the ultimate goal, players will be tasked with in-game achievements that they will need to unlock. Each game title will come with its own achievements like Win a Game or Get an Assist. If you are able to complete these benchmarks, you will see your name rise up the leaderboard until you finally claim the throne as one of the Finalists of the 2021 Alienware Games.

And it isn’t just points you’ll be earning during the Alienware Games challenge. Players will also be rewarded with in-game currency for their valiant efforts at unlocking that week’s achievements. So, even if you don’t score big with points, you’ll still be earning in-game currency for these titles, in-game currency that you’ll be able to spend at your leisure. The 2021 Alienware Games are a fantastic opportunity to rack up some hefty coin for all those upgrades and costumes you’ve been wanting to get.

At the end of each week, the players that reach first place for each of the four games will advance to the Finals of the Alienware Games challenge There will also be a Wild Card option on Week 6 where 12 top ranking players will be able to join the other semi-finalists. And during that week, you only need to place in the top 3 spots on the leaderboard in order to advance. The odds are definitely in your favor, especially the more you play every week.

With a total prize pool of $73,000 on the line you’ll need to know how the semi-finals will work: The top eight players from each of the games will be put into a random draw and split up into four different groups. They’ll then compete in mini-tournaments. It all comes to a head on October 23, 2021 in a huge live-broadcast of the finals hosted by Adam Savage. There, the top two players from each of group will compete.

Whoever wins the title of Alienware Games Grand Champion walks away with $15,000. The runner-up gets $10,00.

Even if you don’t end up winning during the Finals, you will still walk away a winner. All 32 semi-finalists will receive an Alienware X15 laptop for proving themselves as some of the best players in the US. If you think you have what it takes to compete with other players of Fortnite, Valorant, League of Legends, and Rainbow 6 Siege; the 2021 Alienware Games challenge is waiting for you to come and topple the competition. This is the chance to show everyone that all those hours you’ve spent being awesome at video games will pay off in style. Get ready for the 2021 Alienware Games and join in on the fun.

Join now!