Zendaya On Whether She’s Set To Star In Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Vol. 3

By Tristan Zelden | 18 seconds ago

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood) continues to stick to his ground that Kill Bill Vol. 3 will happen one day. A rumor circulated after Vivica A. Fox (Empire) said she would like Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Far From Home, No Way Home) to star in the third installment. Now the Euphoria actress has responded.

In an interview with Empire, it was mentioned that the Kill Bill Vol. 1 star has shared her desire for Zendaya to star as her character of Vernita Green’s daughter. It turns out she had seen the statement before. She said she is “flattered” but took note that it is “just an idea,” so nobody should get their hopes up that it will happen.

Quentin Tarantino has played with the idea for a third movie for a long time. The story could potentially follow Vernita’s daughter after she seeks to avenge her mother’s death, who is killed in the opening of Vol. 1. To Vivica A. Fox, who told this idea to NME back in July, Zendaya should play said bloodthirsty daughter who goes out to hunt down Uma Thurman (Kill Bill Vol. 1, Vol. 2). To Fox, casting the Marvel star would help move progress faster for Vol. 3 as the director has been talking about doing it since the early ’00s, and we still have not gotten anything.

Quentin Tarantino

Casting ideas like Zendaya as the daughter of Vernita Green are not the only thing cooked up recently. Fan artist Spdrmnkyxxiii made a poster of Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Uma Therman’s real daughter, to be her mother’s ally. She will absolutely need it if the Dune actress is going to hunt down the Pulp Fiction star for killing her mother.

Consistently throughout his career, Quentin Tarantino has talked about being done after 10 movies where he has the wheel. Despite that, he has ideas for a Rambo remake with Adam Driver (Star Wars) along with Kill Bill Vol. 3. The man constantly has new plans, so who knows where these things will go. With the backing of Vivica A. Fox, then hopefully, Zendaya can get onboard and help move things along. If he goes through with his retirement, he plans to do film books, like he recently did with Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and to write theater.

Zendaya is also busy, so fitting in her schedule will be another hurdle. Thankfully, two of her highest-profile projects are gearing up to release. Dune will be hitting theaters and HBO Max on October 22. The film will see her co-starring with Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Jason Mamoa (Game of Thrones), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars), and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout). Outside of the sci-fi epic, she will be in the superhero epic for Spider-Man: No Way Home, as it is releasing in theaters on December 17.

More is in store for Zendaya in the future. Dune director Denis Villeneuve revealed that he wants her to lead a sequel to the upcoming sci-fi flick. On top of that, she is working on the next season for her HBO teen drama Euphoria. The series already announced it would add musicians Dominic Fike, and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., and actress Minka Kelly (Titans).