Zack Snyder Sequels Happening At DC, But In An Unexpected Way?

By Tyler Pisapia | 15 seconds ago

Ever since the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, those who championed the re-release of the film are now doubling down and trying to convince Warner Bros. to give him control of its entire DC Extended Universe slate of films. While pivoting the future of the franchise back to the director is unlikely, the affectionately titled Snyderverse may not be done just yet.

According to a rumor from We Got This Covered, Warner Bros. is reportedly toying with the idea of letting Zack Snyder finish out his plot idea for the Justice League films. This would be by way of an animated series of either shows or movies that would likely unfold outside the continuity of its forthcoming DC Extended Universe movies.

The outlet reports that longtime Zack Snyder collaborator Jay Oliva, who worked with the filmmaker on movies like Man of Steel, 300: Rise of an Empire, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Netflix’s Army of the Dead, is in talks to helm an animated sequel that would be set in the SnyderVerse. Unfortunately, that’s the long and short of the rumors at this time.

On the one hand, it would be a smart idea to let Zack Snyder complete his idea for what he envisioned as a trilogy of movies. He told Den of Geek in May that the story has been mapped out on paper for years, at least since the disastrous production of Justice League in 2016. Following his incredibly cryptic post-credits teaser at the end of what fans have come to call the Snyder Cut fans are curious where he would have gone with the Knightmare world. As comic book movie fans will know, these things have a way of sticking around. So, rather than be dogged by calls to “restore the Snyderverse,” Warner Bros. could just satiate rabid fans of the director with an animated, non-canonical story to drop on HBO Max.

However, it would also be understandable if the studio wanted to limit the number of continuities it already has going. Currently, it’s got the flagship DC Extended Universe as well as the TV Arrowverse. Add on other offshoots like Titans, Doom Patrol, the animated Harley Quinn series, and a slew of other one-off movie and TV universes, one could start to understand where a studio executive may be reasonably worried about some bloat, even with fans clamoring for more of Zack Snyder’s vision.

For those unfamiliar with how Zack Snyder sort of lost control of the DC Extended Universe after being it head honcho for Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the short version is that a family tragedy forced him to step away from the post-production process of Justice League before its 2017 release. After that, Joss Whedon was brought in to wrap things up and the end result was a mess that was maligned by critics and fans alike. The filmmaker was given the chance to revamp his vision of the film in what became the nearly four-hour Snydercut. But, in his absence, the studio moved on and it’s unclear where the DC Extended Universe will go canonically from here.

However, the odds aren’t in the favor of fans hoping to see Zack Snyder retake the throne behind DC and Warner Bros. big-budget universe. However, an animated venture might be something he’s got time for, especially now that he’s busy at Netflix working on Army of Thieves, the prequel to his immensely popular Army of the Dead movie from earlier this year.