See The Yellowstone: 1883 Trailer Go Back Into The Past

By Erika Hanson | 8 seconds ago

Yellowstone fans can rejoice, as the wait for the highly anticipated prequel series trailer has finally landed. During Paramount Network’s fourth season debut of the hit show last night, fans of the Dutton family were treated to a first look at the upcoming spinoff, Yellowstone 1883. The prequel is slated to premiere exclusively to Paramount Plus on December 19th.

See the action below:

“I heard 1,000 stories but none could describe this place,” a voiceover reports in the trailer. “The road west is filled with failures. It was a dream, and the dream is coming true. We’re in the land of no mercy now.” From the chaotic snippets scene in the teaser trailer, it seems the Dutton family will have quite the journey in this origin story following a younger version of the family as they journey west through the Great Planes toward the last bastion of untamed America. Full of intense cut scenes of pistol-whipping, horse riding, and overall good old western drama, Yellowstone 1883 is sure to deliver just as its predecessor. The trailer previews Sam Elliot’s character in heavy action, seen walking away from a house that just went up in flames, getting in fights, and even some flashbacks to his military days. Likewise, a young John Dutton, played by the almost unrecognizable Tim McGraw, looks to be receiving a regular dose of agony in this prequel series that will depict the American dream of fleeing poverty in hopes of a better future.

Yellowstone 1883 is set to be a prequel to Paramount’s hit series, Yellowstone. In its fourth season, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. The generational drama follows the patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, as he maintains–and more often defends–his ranch from various tribulations threatening his family’s livelihood from the likes of Native Americans to land developers. Following immense success for the show, Paramount announced the studio plans for the prequel show during a short and vague teaser that aired during Super Bowl LV. And while the studio remained tight-lipped on details surrounding the prequel, they announced filming for the show began late this past August in Fort Worth, Texas.

The trailer gives viewers the first look at a star-stacked cast in action and suited up for a stark retelling of western expansion. Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thorton, and newcomer, Isabel May, have gone all-in for their roles for Yellowstone 1883. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing James and Margaret Dutton, respectively. For this story, the Duttons will be joined by Sam Elliot’s Shea Brennon, a tough-as-nails cowboy who is in charge of the cross-country wagon group taking the Dutton clan from Texas to Montana. Billy Bob Thorton will play a guest role in the series as Marshal Jim Courtright. While some Yellowstone fans are hoping to get a cameo from the original show’s Dutton patriarch played by Kevin Costner, there are no signs pointing to a cameo.

Like its predecessor, Yellowstone 1883 was created by Taylor Sheridan and produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Sheridan will also serve as executive producer longtime John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Rob Burkle, and Bob Yari. The action will commence on December 19th and feature ten episodes. Until then, you can catch up with the Dutton family during Yellowstone’s fourth season on Paramount Network.