Wonder Woman 3: All We Know About Gal Gadot’s Return

By Drew Dietsch

Wonder Woman 3 seems like a foregone conclusion. The DC superhero has been an extremely successful character for Warner Bros., and the ending of Wonder Woman 1984 definitely leaves us at a place where a follow-up seems necessary. We have done our best to scour the internet for every bit of info we could find out about the next installment in the series.

Here is everything we know about Wonder Woman 3.

GAL GADOT IS CONFIRMED TO RETURN

Shortly after the release of Wonder Woman 1984 there was an official announcement that Wonder Woman 3 was a done deal. Warner Bros. announced the third film after seeing the returns for Wonder Woman 1984 and they have made it clear that Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins will be back. Exactly how involved they will be in the story and directing remains to be seen, but this is a pretty clear indication that the studio is happy with the franchise and wants to see it continue forward with the two central figures that have helped make it a success.

WHO IS DIRECTING WONDER WOMAN 3?

Obviously, everyone expects Patty Jenkins to return to the director’s chair for Wonder Woman 3. She has directed the last two films – Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984 – and even contributed to the story and script for the last installment. However, her return was not exactly a guarantee at the time of the announcement that a third movie was coming. Jenkins had expressed a desire to return to the franchise, but she was worried about the film being put straight to streaming and not getting a proper theatrical distribution. This was brought on by Warner Bros.’ entire 2021 theatrical slate opening on HBO Max simultaneously as well as opening in traditionally theatrical release.

While Warner Bros has said that 2022 releases for major films will be in theaters, 2020 proved there are no guarantees for movie releases going forward. There is no indication whether or not Warner Bros. plans to permanently make this their distribution model, but if they did, it sounded like Patty Jenkins would avoid Wonder Woman 3. Hopes were high that audiences would be able to see Patty Jenkins return to possibly close out a trilogy and leave her incarnation of this iconic character on a high note. She has certainly done that with Wonder Woman 1984 (read our 5-star review), but it would be awesome for her to come back for one last go-around with Diana Prince.

Notably, Jenkins is in high demand right now. She is currently set to direct Star Wars: Rogue Squadron as well as a new take on Cleopatra, so her availability could end up being an issue for Wonder Woman 3.

Despite these other projects, both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot officially confirmed that they would be returning for Wonder Woman 3 in October of 2021 during DC’s FanDome event. While new information on the threequel has been scarce, they assured audiences that the movie was still coming and the pair were both still involved.

WILL LYNDA CARTER RETURN FOR WONDER WOMAN 3?

Audiences who watched Wonder Woman 1984 will remember that the Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter appeared in the movie. But will she return for Wonder Woman 3? Absolutely! The actress has been excited as she takes part in the early promotion for the third film, assuring fans that it is coming and she’ll be taking part. So far, it has yet to be revealed how large her role will be this time around.

THE SETTING

Both of the Wonder Woman films have been period pieces. The first film took place in 1918 and set itself around the first World War. The sequel took place in 1984 and took full advantage of its retro setting. This has led many fans to speculate what time period Wonder Woman 3 would be set in. However, Patty Jenkins herself has mentioned that she believes the franchise has to move forward.

Wonder Woman 3 would seem to be planned to be set in the modern day. We have seen Diana in modern settings in both Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League as well as the bookend sections of the first Wonder Woman film. However, she has never had a solo adventure set in the present. If Patty Jenkins continues on with the franchise, it sounds like her plans would be to put Diana in our present and see what kind of problems she would have to face.

In fact, she is thinking about a very specific issue when it comes to Wonder Woman 3.

CORONAVIRUS CHANGED THE STORY

Apparently, Patty Jenkins has been working on the story for Wonder Woman 3, but it has undergone a significant change because of the coronavirus pandemic. “I’ve really hit the pause button,” Jenkins told Total Film. “Because the truth is, where that plotline was coming from was our state of being six months ago. And so I want to make sure that I’m totally absorbing whatever the result of this pandemic is.”

This is an extremely interesting tidbit of information about Wonder Woman 3. Does it mean that the third film in the series would actively acknowledge the coronavirus pandemic? Or is Jenkins simply saying that she wants to judge where the world is at once the pandemic finally ends before committing to a specific story? Either way, it sounds like she is giving serious consideration to whatever the plot of the third entry will be.

THE PLOT OF WONDER WOMAN 3

As of now, we aren’t sure of the exact plot of Wonder Woman 3 other than it looks like it will be set during the present day. It will be interesting to see if the plot is going to be affected at all by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. We know that this new cut is planned to be the accepted canon for the DC Extended Universe films. Could there be events that happen in that new version that play into the eventual story for Wonder Woman 3? We will probably know more once Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres on HBO Max.

GAL GADOT LEAVING DC AFTER WONDER WOMAN 3?

Of course, there are a lot of rumors out there about Wonder Woman 3, and they should all be taken with a grain of salt. A report from Geekosity came with a lot of interesting details, claiming that the third installment will be the last for actress Gal Gadot. The reports claim that both Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot will be working with DC one last time for this third installment.

We don’t have a set release date for Wonder Woman 3 right now, but we can actually deduce when the earliest is we could see it. If Patty Jenkins stays with the series and both Cleopatra and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron release on schedule, the earliest we could see the third film in the franchise would be 2024. Warner Bros./DC probably does not want to wait too much longer than that on a follow-up. The first film came out in 2017 and it was three years later that we got Wonder Woman 1984.

If it ends up being four years between Wonder Woman 1984 and Wonder Woman 3, that would probably be as big a gap as the series could handle. Anything longer and fans might lose interest. Hopefully, we can hear some more concrete news about the next film in the coming year.