Wolverine Movie Has A Release Date

By Apeksha Bagchi | 24 seconds ago

Ever since Disney acquired 21tst Century Fox, Marvel fans have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of X-Men and more importantly, Wolverine’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). To date, there has only been a couple of indirect teases in Marvel shows and films but nothing has been given the official stamp. But now, a recent report has revealed that not only is a Wolverine film in the making but it also has a release date.

Geekosity Mag has reported that Marvel Studios, which has not expressed any solid plans of launching Wolverine in the MCU yet, is now thinking of presenting a film starring the X-Men character in 2024. The publication revealed the new release dates that the studio has nabbed for its 2024 releases, of which there are two empty slots.

We know Captain America 4 and Deadpool 3 are scheduled for 2024. As per Geekosity Mag, the 2024 dates reserved for Marvel Studios movies are February 16, 2024: May 3, 2024; July 26, 2024; and November 8, 2024. While two are reserved for the fourth Captain America film and the sequel to Deadpool 2, one has been booked for a Wolverine film.

In the comics, when Wolverine first appeared in Incredible Hulk, he fought the Hulk and reportedly, that is how the mutant will be making his entry into the MCU as well. Apparently, Wolverine will see the Immortal Hulk version of Mark Ruffalo’s character now that Professor Hulk has been dropped by Marvel. Bruce Banner was last seen in the recently released Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings where he appeared in his human form, though he had successfully combined his brain with his brawn to become Professor Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. It is possible that the sudden reverse transformation will be explained in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk and will somehow factor into how Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters will become the beast next.

The publication has also reported earlier this year that the villain of the Wolverine film might be General Thunderbolt Ross (William Hurt). He will transform himself into the Red Hulk, thus forcing Wolverine and Hulk to form an alliance to beat him. What further backs the possibility of Hulk appearing in the Wolverine film is the recently released teaser of the game centered on the X-Man developed by Insomniac Games wherein we see a cash register in a bar that reads “19.74,” followed by a Quebec license plate labeled as “HLK 181.” This is subtly hinting at the first appearance of Wolverine in the 1974 published comic book, Incredible Hulk #181. While it could just be a hint of Hulk’s presence in the game, combined with this news report, it is shaping up to be a promise of so much more!

In case a Wolverine film is indeed in the pipeline, it is highly unlikely that Hugh Jackman will be willing to reprise his most memorable role to date. The actor had recently confirmed that while playing Wolverine was the “role of a lifetime” and one of the “great chapters” of his life, he is done with the character as it is “in my past.” While bidding farewell to Jackman’s Wolverine will be tough, given Marvel’s excellent record in choosing the actors perfect for their respective roles, we are more than excited to see who gets to wield the adamantium claws next.