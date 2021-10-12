Will Poulter Cast As Crucial New Character In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

By Charlene Badasie | 7 seconds ago

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has added another actor into its ever-expanding collection of stars. Will Poulter (of Maze Runner fame) is joining the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy as classic Marvel character Adam Warlock. Director James Gunn confirmed the news on Twitter. He also welcomed Will Poulter to the Guardians of the Galaxy family, referring to him as an amazing actor and wonderful guy.

After Deadline broke the news, it was confirmed by the director. See the confirmation on Will Poulter’s casting from James Gunn below.

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um…



Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock #GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Adam Warlock’s addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe was first teased during a post-credits scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. It was then that Ayesha (played by Elizabeth Debicki) told her chambermaid she had created a perfect Sovereign being. He was more powerful, more beautiful, and more capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy forever. Ever since that scene, fans have waited patiently to see who would ultimately play that character. Now, after years of speculation and waiting, their wishes have been granted with Will Poulter.

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and significantly developed by Roy Thomas and Jim Starlin, Adam Warlock made his Marvel comics debut with appearances in 1967’s Fantastic Four #66–67. The two-part storyline focused on evil scientists using cloning and genetic modification to create the perfect human being. At the time the character was referred to only as Him. Writer and artist Jim Starlin revived the character in 1975, bringing him to new levels of popularity by using him in his 1990s Infinity Gauntlet trilogy. He also put him into stories like Warlock and the Infinity Watch, where he served as a wise defender of reality itself.

Debuting in the Silver Age of comic books, the character appeared in over four decades of Marvel publications and starred in the titles Marvel Premiere and Strange Tales as well as five eponymous volumes and several related limited series. Since then, Adam Warlock has been associated with Marvel merchandise including animated television series and video games. And Will Poulter will bring him to life on the big screen for the first time in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

As is the case with any Marvel film, plot details for the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy are being kept firmly under wraps for the foreseeable future. However, we do know that familiar cast members Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff are expected to return, along with newcomer Will Poulter.

Interestingly, the Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be featured in a holiday special created by James Gunn, which will premiere on Disney+ in December 2022. It’s still unclear if any new characters like Will Pouter’s Adam Warlock will make an appearance in the special.

Meanwhile, production on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 is expected to start in November, with James Gunn returning to write and direct the project. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.