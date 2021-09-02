Disney Finally Releasing Two Of Their Strangest Movies

By Kristi Eckert | 6 seconds ago

The Walt Disney Company has been a perpetual household name for decades. One would be hard-pressed to find an individual that was unaware of timeless classics like Cinderella (1950) and Sleeping Beauty (1959) or movies that defined their golden age. Disney’s golden age was rounded out by iconic films like The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), and The Lion King (1994). However, Disney deviated from their formula and released a range of darker titles in the early 1980s including The Watcher In the Woods (1980) and Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983). According to a blu-ray fan forum post, Disney intends to revive both of those films for home release.

The information was posted under the thread, “Disney Movie Club Exclusive Blu-Ray Releases,” and didn’t give much detail other than that both The Watcher In the Woods and Something Wicked This Way Comes would be “coming exclusively to a club near you”. Thus, an actual release window still has yet to be determined. The Disney Movie Club is a subscription-based membership that provides exclusive movies and some memorabilia at a discounted rate to their subscribers. According to the official Disney Movie Club website, when you initially sign up, you can choose four movies for the price of a dollar and receive a free gift. At the time of the first purchase, the new subscriber also agrees to purchase five additional movies at MSRP in the subsequent months. After the five additional movies are purchased, a member will then start to receive substantial discounts and have the option to upgrade to VIP status. The service could be a good option for someone looking to grab more obscure titles similar to The Watcher in the Woods.

Something Wicked This Way Comes is a dark fantasy film that begins with a strange man warning a young boy that something ominous is looming on the horizon. Soon after, the mysterious man warns the boy to take heed of his message when a peculiar carnival sets up in the town. By contrast, The Watcher in the Woods tells the story of a young girl who goes to join her family in a quaint cottage in rural England. When they arrive, they meet the house’s caretaker Mrs. Alywood and soon after, the young girl starts to notice a string of supernatural phenomena. Mrs. Alywood has long kept a secret and understands just why the girl is experiencing the things that she is. She believes that they are all connected to the sudden disappearance of a girl that happened three decades prior.

For now, both The Watcher In the Woods and Something Wicked This Way Comes are slated to just be released as physical exclusives for the Blu-Ray market and it still remains in question as whether or not they will ever land on Disney’s highly successful streaming platform Disney+. However, fans of consuming media solely through streaming can look forward to a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie that has recently been confirmed to be in development, and fans of the obscure can also anticipate the release of a Halloween special featuring Marvel’s Werewolf by Night, which is likely to begin filming sometime in 2022.