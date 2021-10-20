Warner Bros. Fires Back At Ruby Rose Abuse Allegations

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

Following a scathing attack from former Batwoman star Ruby Rose, Warner Bros. took little time to comprise a statement of their own after the actress issued a “callout statement” against The CW and Warner Bros. The performer spoke up on what they perceive to be the truth about their departure from Batwoman, and the studio continues to uphold their side of the story. Conflicting reports cause Ruby Rose’s allegations and Warner Bros.’ unflinching rebuttal to freshly butt against each other.

“Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio,” the statement from WBTV reads, per TVLine, “the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for Season 2 of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behavior that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.” WBTV’s statement failed to mention the working conditions that the actress had touched upon in their string of Instagram stories. TVLine reached out to Warner Bros. for their comment on the missing information, without response so far.

Deadline first reported that Ruby Rose was leaving the series in May 2020. Rose told Deadline that “this was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and in Los Angeles.” The show was renewed for a second season. Meagan Tandy (Teen Wolf) was cast as Sophie Moore, the new Batwoman, while the role of Kate Kane was recast with Wallis Day (Krypton). A storyline for the new season was crafted in which Kate Kane is initially believed to have been killed in a plane crash, but is ultimately found alive and yet brainwashed into believing she’s Circe Sionis, daughter of Roman Sionis (Peter Outerbridge), aka Black Mask.

Ruby Rose returned to set ten days after undergoing a surgery after suffering an injury from stunt work gone wrong, and alleged that it was former head of Warner Bros. TV Peter Roth the order came from. They alleged that Roth used the leverage of losing “millions” and threatening to fire the cast and crew. Warner Bros. claims that there was “complaints about workplace behavior” directed towards Ruby Rose, and launched an investigative probe. They also claimed Roth exhibited disturbing behavior towards young women who, they claimed, would make “young women” steam his pants while he was still wearing them, around his crotch.

Warner Bros. has gone under fire for previous history of similar misconduct, suspiciously all having one thing in common: hailing from DC properties. Joss Whedon has been a topic of controversy due to his treatment of and attitude towards women, and the production of Justice League uprooted more tensions. There were further allegations of poor working conditions focusing on DC Films president Walter Hamada, made by Ray Fisher in the wake of Justice League’s production.