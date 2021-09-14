Vincent D’Onofrio Confirmed To Return As Kingpin In Upcoming Marvel Series?

By Annie Banks | 19 seconds ago

The next Disney+ Marvel series is wrapped with a bow: more specifically, a recurve bow. It’ll also come with a sharpshooter or two in the company of one Lucky the Pizza Dog. Hawkeye won’t just bring Matt Fraction and David Aja’s Hawkeye: My Life as a Weapon comics to the small screen while introducing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). It may also Vincent D’Onofrio reprise the role of Wilson Fisk, aka New York City’s Kingpin of Crime.

Vincent D’Onofrio first joined Marvel Studios through his work on Netflix’s Daredevil, a three-season series that followed Matt “Daredevil” Murdock (Charlie Cox) as he balanced his life as a lawyer by day and as a vigilante on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen by night. While Murdock is blind, his loss of sight cannot slow him down. Using his heightened senses, Murdock sets out to take down Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, a powerful businessman and crime lord.

Even after Daredevil was cancelled, Vincent D’Onofrio’s impactful performance as Kingpin remains elegant, haunting, and truly unforgettable. Daredevil may not end Kingpin’s reign, as rumors have feasted on the idea that he may return in Hawkeye, just as rumors are swirling that Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring Cox back as Daredevil.

The former Marvel actor may have confirmed his role in Hawkeye through a tongue-in-cheek tweet that was posted a mere, suspicious ten minutes after the holiday trailer was released. Vincent D’Onofrio composed a short poem that tells the story of a three-legged dog that runs and jumps with “an incredible case of the wiggles.” Suppose that nothing all too serious could be made of the actor’s status update besides it being a silly poem. In the comics, however, Kate Bishop expresses her love for a three-legged pup: a handsome, three-legged Golden Retriever called Lucky. Lucky steals away the show from the pair of sharpshooters as he’s featured in the teaser trailer.

Vincent D’Onofrio continues to add kindling to the fire. The actor is frequently active on social media, particularly Twitter, and engages with content to spare. Recently, he has been interacting with Tweets that directly imply that he has revealed his return as Kingpin for the upcoming series, “liking” posts that feature any allusion to his role being revived. The end credits of Black Widow confirmed Florence Pugh will next be seen as Yelena Belova in Hawkeye. The context of the post-credit scene suggests that Belova will attempt to assassinate Clint “Hawkeye” Barton following the events of Avengers: Endgame when Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) sacrificed herself for the Soul Stone. She insisted that she fall from the cliffs of Vormir in order for Barton to retrieve the Soul Stone.

Rumors and speculations of Vincent D’Onofrio finding his way back to Marvel Studios have ravaged predictions around many Marvel television series in the post-Daredevil era. If he is not to play some role in Hawkeye, other rumors have alleged that he will turn up in Echo, a direct spin-off that will focus on Maya Lopez, a deaf superheroine of Cheyenne heritage. In the comics, Lopez is adopted by Fisk, and this specific, crucial plot point could serve as a direct lead in to Vincent D’Onofrio’s reuniting with the franchise.