Venom Spinoff Movie On The Way?

By Doug Norrie | 1 day ago

With Sony’s Spider-Man Universe starting to kick things into high gear, mining as many stories and movies as they can from the world of the web-slinger, it makes sense that they would lean heavily into what has already worked. That is Tom Hardy’s Venom, a true hit for the franchise that’s helped them begin a universe centered around the villains in Peter Parker’s life. Now, according to That Hashtag Show, it looks like we are going to get a Venom spinoff movie that begins to build out the world started with Eddie Brock. The symbiote stories are about to ramp up even more now.

The Venom spinoff will be based on the Agent Venom storyline from the comic books and will feature a character we already know from the Spider-Man universe. In this story, Flash Thompson, he of the relentless Peter Parker bullying, gets “infected” with the Venom symbiote and turns into the titular character. In the comic books, though he has the Venom moniker, Flash is mostly an agent for good. The character has a wider arc than what we have typically seen in the movies.

According to the That Hashtag Show rumor, this form of Flash Thompson in the Venom spinoff won’t be tied as much (or maybe at all) to the character of Peter Parker. Whether it is a logistical thing of not wanting/ needing to involve Spider-Man in this new story if they don’t have to, or removing some of the backstory for ease of use isn’t clear. But it looks like the Flash Thompson timeline will skip ahead to when he is an active soldier in the military who returns home only to lose his legs in a car crash.

Playing up the more positive aspects of Flash Thompson as Agent Venom in the Venom spinoff makes a lot of sense. We’ve seen different iterations of the character over the years with the Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man taking the more “traditional” high school jock bully line with Joe Manganiello and Chris Zylka respectively. More recently, in the Tom Holland universe, Tony Revolori has taken it a different way, leaning more comedic into the fumbling but arrogant rich kid line. It’s totally worked. It appears Agent Venom will go the athletic route more in line with the comics.

A Venom spinoff would only continue to bolster the catalog Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is currently building. In addition to Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, there are more movies on the way. The long-delayed Morbius starring Jared Leto is set to (finally) hit screens next year. Plus there are plans for Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter. Tom Holland should make an appearance here as well with Sony and Marvel tying their universes together through the events of the most recent Sony offering.

A Venom spinoff was easy to see coming considering the symbiote world doesn’t just stop with Eddie Brock and Cletus Kassady. Bringing in Flash Thompson makes a ton of sense and does give them a chance to explore a character who, while starting early as a bully, comes full circle later in life in the comic books. This new movie could really work.