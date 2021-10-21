First Uncharted Trailer Arrives With Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Off On Adventure

By Michileen Martin | 18 seconds ago

It’s only taken a decade but hey, who’s counting? The first Uncharted trailer is here, giving fans the chance to meet Tom Holland as the young Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as a clean-shaven version of his partner Sully, and more. The trailer promises new characters to the franchise, new connections between old characters, and lots of incredible action.

With Led Zeppelin’s Ramble On playing in the background, the Uncharted trailer gives us a version of Nathan Drake a lot younger than we’re used to. Presumably a prequel to the events of the video game series, Uncharted will feature the first meeting between Sully and Tom Holland’s Drake, the latter of whom is working as a bartender. Sophia Ali (The Wilds) plays Chloe Frazer while Antonio Banderas appears to be the main antagonist for the film — a rival treasure hunter whose identity hasn’t yet been revealed. You can watch the trailer below.

Beyond the characters themselves there are a number of references to the popular video game series. The most memorable action sequence features Tom Holland trying to find his way back onto a plane, and this time without an Iron Spider suit to help him out. The sequence is pretty similar to one in 2011’s Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception. There are also a lot of mentions of Drake’s brother Sam, who players encounter in 2016’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

We got our very first video preview of Uncharted in May. There are a couple of teasingly brief shots of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg from the film in a Sony promotional video. The new trailer obviously offers fans a lot more, including laughs and action.

One thing that can be difficult to wrap your head around is the visual difference between the Nathan Drake of the games and the comparatively baby-faced Tom Holland. As a prequel, it makes sense that the character would be younger. But the Drake of the games is as grizzled and seasoned as his thematic predecessor Indiana Jones, and to see him played by the same guy who plays a version of Peter Parker who — in 2019’s Spider-Man: Far from Home — isn’t technically old enough to see an R-rated movie without adult supervision is just a little strange.

Speaking of age, by the time Uncharted hits theaters in February 2022, the film project will be relatively long-in-the-tooth. As The Verge notes, Uncharted has been in the works for over a decade. In fact, as reported by Kotaku back in 2010, instead of Tom Holland it was originally Mark Wahlberg cast as the young Nathan Drake, with parts being written for Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Over the past decade, a total of seven directors have been attached to Uncharted at one time or another — among them Travis Knight (Bumblebee), David O’ Russell (Silver Linings Playbook), and Shawn Levy (Free Guy). The director to finally deliver a finished product is Ruben Fleischer, who directed the film that introduced someone Tom Holland’s Spider-Mna is likely to run into sooner or later — 2018’s Venom. Uncharted‘s long road will finally end as the movie hits theaters on February 18, 2022.