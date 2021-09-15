Tom Welling And Brendan Fraser Have A New Action Series

By Charlene Badasie | 40 seconds ago

The CW has added another television series to their ever-growing list of popular titles. This time it’s an international action series which will be led by Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser. The pair will start the network’s remake of Professionals.

As per Deadline, the series will be loosely based on the Christian Slater-fronted action movie Soldiers of Fortune, which was originally developed for Scandinavian SVOD service Viaplay. While no release date has been announced, the show promises to feature stunning scenery as it was shot on location in Ireland and South Africa.

The story will follow Vincent Corbo (Tom Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Brendan Fraser) – who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former girlfriend and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Elena Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe.

As Corbo (Tom Welling) and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann (Brendan Fraser) and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent, who is determined to make him pay for past sins.

The series was created by Jeff Most, who has produced popular features like The Crow and The Specialist, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and Face/Off producer and writer Michael Colleary. The duo will also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers on the project. Starring alongside Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser are Elena Anaya, Saïd Taghmaoui, Lisa Loven Kongsli, August Wittgenstein, Stevel Marc, Tanya Van Graan and Nic Rasenti.

Professionals is a production of Most Media, Subotica, Spier Films, and Roadside Attractions in association with Jeff Most Productions, LEONINE Studios, NENT Group, and The Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa, with executive producers Brendan Fraser, Elena Anaya, Tom Welling, Tristan Orpen Lynch, Michael Auret, Howard Cohen, and others.

Brendan Fraser has been working on a comeback recently. He currently stars in Doom Patrol as Cliff Steele for HBO Max and will be appearing in Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of The Flower Moon, and the Legendary comedy, Brothers.

Meanwhile, the show will mark Tom Welling’s return to the small screen after a successful 2017 to 2018 run as Lt. Marcus Pierce/Cain on Lucifer. The fan-favorite actor initially shot to fame for his portrayal of Clark Kent in Smallville. He reprised his role as the Last Son of Krypton for The CW’s Arrowverse crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths in 2019.

Professionals is one of The CW’s latest acquired series. Among its extensive catalog of popular DC superhero series, the network also airs shows like Wellington Paranormal, The Outpost, Devils, and Burden of Truth.