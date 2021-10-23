Tom Holland’s New Suit For Spider-Man: No Way Home Revealed

By Dylan Balde | 13 seconds ago

Worlds are colliding in Peter Parker’s newest suit for Spider-Man: No Way Home, an Empire Magazine exclusive reveals. Marvel Studios released new promotional images of Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the wallcrawler, composed of several high-definition stills and a back shot of Spider-Man’s latest cosmetic makeover on the cover page of December’s upcoming issue.

To date, Tom Holland’s Pete has had five suits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the Homemade Suit and Stark Suit, which debuted in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Captain America: Civil War, the Iron Spider Armor which was chiefly in use during the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the Stealth Suit and Upgraded Parker Suit introduced in Spider-Man: Far From Home. With a fresh look coming up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Holland’s humble assemblage is beginning to rival Robert Downey, Jr.’s Iron Legion in variety and complexity, exactly the way fans want it. Peter Parker is anything if not ingenious; this Friendly Neighborhood superhero is as famous for his one hundred or so suits as he is for his iconic rogue’s gallery. Check out the new one below:

Ready for some multiversal madness? Empire’s world-exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home issue will get the Spidey-senses tingling – talking to @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, Kevin Feige & more, with never-before-seen images. On sale Thurs 28 October.



In terms of aesthetics for Tom Holland, the Stark Suit and Upgraded Parker Suit are the most identical; both share the same make, features, trim, and color scheme. The Stark Suit is more like the original Spider-Man costume from the comics and the Upgraded Suit is more Peter Parker’s simplified take on the same design. The Iron Spider Armor is Tony Stark’s creation entirely, with both presentation and material made to exclusively resemble the standard Iron Man costume. The Stealth Suit, on the other hand, is a polished, monochromatic reinterpretation of Parker’s Homemade Suit, which by the goggles alone seems to have been inspired by Spider-Man Noir’s improvised Great Depression-era disguise. The Spider-Man: No Way Home design depicted on the cover of Empire seems to be an amalgamation of the first three.

The red and gold Spider-Man: No Way Home ensemble is essentially a modified Parker suit. It boasts the same red and black color scheme from Spider-Man: Far From Home’s third act, with a distinctive Iron Spider touch. The Far From Home base is complemented by sleek gold streaks curving from back to front; though the inner functionality of these remains to be seen. They were obviously integrated into the suit to mimic Peter’s spider-legs in the Iron Spider Armor, substituting for the usual insignia on the back. At the same time, the gold paint follows the elegant trim of Spidey’s original Stark Suit. It’s three MCU Spider-Man outfits in one, built into the fabric in layers. Sort of like cosmetic crepes. In a way, the design of the costume traces Tom Holland’s history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in reverse, showing us how far he’s come as New York’s most accessible superhero.

Every Tom Holland suit (including those in Spider-Man: No Way Home) comes bundled with its own weapons, powers, abilities, and tech. Each is tailored to counter a specific enemy or adapt to a changing situation. Iron Man made sure Parker’s Stark Suit could match up to the likes of Captain America, Falcon, and Hawkeye. Hawkeye’s trick arrows alone pose a significant combat threat, hence the Stark Suit needed to be one-part tensile and two-parts Batman’s utility belt, equipped to cancel out cybernetics and every manner of competing gadgetry. The Iron Spider Armor, on the other hand, was primarily situational; it helped Peter breathe and operate in the vacuum of space, and go toe-to-toe against hostile extraterrestrials. And the tech in Spider-Man’s Upgraded Suit was made to counteract Mysterio’s drones in Far From Home.

Unfortunately, we’ve seen very little of the brand-new red and gold suit in action to know what it does, and there’s really nothing much we can divine from a few promotional pictures. Even the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home only allowed for a few seconds of screentime, showing Parker whizzing through a crowded cafeteria in a panic. And it certainly doesn’t look like anything Spider-Man has ever owned in comic books, animation, film, and video games.

What we do know about Spider-Man: No Way Home offers some intriguing clues. In this movie, Peter Parker is fighting members of the Sinister Six taken from different corners of the Marvel multiverse. Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, and Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy serve as central villains. So do Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Paul Giamatti’s Rhino from Andrew Garfield’s slate, Tom Hardy’s Venom, and possibly Tom Holland’s own rogues from past entries.

This is one guy against the world. Two, if this Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) could be trusted. Spider-Man would need the Batman of costumes and tech to survive such a formidable new antagonist. Given the towering challenge ahead, the red and gold suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home may feature Tony Stark’s original grab bag of toys along with a few of Peter’s favorites. The spider-legs in the back may even pop out of the fabric like the reconnaissance drone embedded in the Stark Suit’s spider logo.

Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suits have been significantly downgrading since his introduction in Captain America: Civil War. The Stark Suit and Iron Spider Armor were no doubt his peak. But as Parker strives to come into his own in Spider-Man: No Way Home, build his own legacy, and separate himself from Iron Man, he has been relying on his spider powers more than ever, deviating from standard tech to finally become the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man we know and love from the comics.

Peter’s Act 3 showdown against Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in Far From Home was the first time he has ever battled someone without Stark technology, contrasting heavily with Mysterio’s overdependence on E.D.I.T.H. and Parker’s own history. Admittedly, Homecoming had the same Act 3, and yet Far From Home was the first instance of Parker actively using his Spider-Sense. In that regard, the red and gold outfit from Spider-Man: No Way Home may not have any gadgets at all. Maybe it’s an homage to the MCU of old, nothing more.

The second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home is expected to arrive around the time of Eternals’ theatrical release. Directed by Jon Watts, the movie comes out on December 17.