Tom Holland Is Finished With Spider-Man?

In less than two months, Tom Holland and the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be dropping the highly-anticipated third film in the newest Spider-Man series, No Way Home. While much of this past year’s talk has centered around speculations of the film’s plot and possible crossovers from the other Spider-verses, the focus now has shifted to the question: Is Tom Holland finished with Spider-Man? In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the young actor discussed his journey with Marvel over the past five years, along with confirming his uncertainty over whether or not he will be reprising the superhero role in the future.

The world got its first glimpse at the refurbished Spider-Man in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. The reaction to seeing a younger face take the role of the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was well received, and Tom Holland quickly became a hit. Since the debut, Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in both The Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: End Game, and the first two movies in the newest Spider-Man trilogy, Spiderman: Homecoming and Spiderman: Far From Home.

In the third film in the trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland and Spider-Man’s world have gotten a little more hectic than normal. With the recent reveal of his secret identity and the framing for the death of Far From Home’s Mysterio, Spider-Man turns to Dr. Strange for help getting his life back together. Things seem to take a strange turn thereafter. See Marvel’s official teaser trailer for the upcoming film below and one can get a sense of just how off-the-rails Peter Parker’s world has gone.

While heavily promoting the movie as of late, Tom Holland has been tight-lipped surrounding the details of the upcoming film. However, it has been confirmed that the film will open the Multiverse, allowing for crossovers from Sam Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy along with Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man. Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei will all be reprising their roles from the previous Homecoming movies. Returning from the other franchises, it has been confirmed that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx will be reprising their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro, respectively. There are expectations that other characters from previous iterations will make their way into the action as well.

Tom Holland did confirm earlier this summer that his contract with Marvel Studios is up after Spider-Man: No Way Home, but this doesn’t necessarily prove he is done with the role. In the past year, the MCU’s lead director, Kevin Feige, announced that the studio would no longer require actors to sign nine-film contract deals, as they had previously.

Likewise, we have seen another famous Hollywood actor who also saw an end to his Marvel movie trilogy, yet went on to become arguably the most prominent Avenger. This happened when Robert Downey Jr. Downey’s Iron Man trilogy came to a close before the MCU saw most of its success. He was a focal point for the major films in the series thereafter without having a title of his own. So although No Way Home may possibly be the last stand-alone Spider-Man film for Tom Holland, that does not mean he can’t reprise the Spidey role in upcoming Avengers films.