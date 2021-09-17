Tom Holland Will Team-Up With A New Superhero In Marvel’s Secret Wars

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

The deal between Marvel and Sony means Spider-Man and his rogues’ gallery can be implemented into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The same goes around for Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, as it can use Tom Holland (Cherry). We have not seen a significant merger between the two, but according to one report, we might see Tom Hardy’s (Capone) Venom meet Holland’s web-slinger in the crossover event Secret Wars.

Secret Wars is a fan-favorite comic book run, and the fans have been clamoring for it to enter the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Geekosity, Venom and Spider-Man will partner up for the major event. This was initially reported back in 2019, but a follow-up doubles down on this claim as the site’s “insiders” that things are still on track.

The future is still murky on what Marvel plans on doing after the Infinity Saga. So far, it is leaning heavily into the multiverse, which can open the door to unlimited possibilities, like new characters like the X-Men or Venom, or it can ignite major events like Secret Wars.

Originally debuting in 1984 to 85, Secret Wars was written by Jim Shooter, with the art being done by Mike Zeck and Bob Layton. It is reminiscent of Battle Royale as heroes and villains are transported to a planet called Battleworld by an entity called the Beyonder. They all duke it out in an epic battle.

While we do not have confirmation from Marvel that Secret Wars will happen, and it should not be confused with the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion, it is likely that plot will be altered. Like how Thanos’ motivations were changed for Infinity War and Endgame, among other changes we have seen in the blockbuster franchise, this iconic event will have a fitting taste that is less Hunger Games and more of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans know.

The foundation of this claim that Spider-Man and Venom will team up, let alone that Secret Wars will happen at all, is based on what is set up in Venom: Let There Be Carnage and a possibility of what’s to come in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Supposedly, we will get an after-credit scene in Venom of Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock seeing the news about Tom Holland’s Peter Parker’s identity being revealed, as it was at the end of Far From Home. The other connection is that a rumor is circulating that the journalist and his flesh-eating friend will make some sort of appearance in No Way Home.

None of this can be verified until the movies are out. While the piece of the Secret Wars puzzle in Let There Be Carnage is unlikely, the No Way Home part is even harder to believe as the film is still in post-production. It is also plagued with rumors, which will surely have some that are correct but will have some misses, so fans should not have too wild of expectations.

Sooner or later, rumors about Secret Wars or not, we will surely see Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one way or another. Until then, keep your eyes peeled for any nods, Easter eggs, or full-blown connections in Let There Be Carnage on October 1 and No Way Home on December 17.