Tom Hardy Reveals That Venom 3 Is In The Works

By Tyler Pisapia | 1 min ago

Although Venom: Let There Be Carnage has not even come out yet, Tom Hardy is already making plans for a third movie in the franchise. Speaking to Esquire, Tom Hardy revealed that he’s already thinking about what a third movie would be about, believing that now is the time to start writing it if it’s going to come out in any reasonable timeframe to capitalize on the success of the second. However, he noted to the interviewer that, although Sony is very, very pleased with Venom: Let There Be Carnage, it’s still waiting to greenlight number three.

As with many films that have the potential for sequels, everything hinges on how well or poorly the sequel to Tom Hardy’s 2018 debut as Eddie Brock performs at the box office. While superhero movies can typically expect a great showing, and the first film dominated the box office when it was initially released, it seems like a safe bet. However, the coronavirus pandemic calls everything into question as Venom’s $856,085,151 worldwide box office gross is now seemingly impossible.

MovieWeb notes that the first Venom film was directed by Ruben Fleischer and written by Jeff Pinkner, Scott Rosenberg, and Kelly Marcel. However, only Marcel was brought back as the screenwriter of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Marvel did collaborate with Tom Hardy on the script. Therefore, he’s not speaking out of turn when he says that he personally needs to be thinking about ideas for a third film. The outlet also notes that he said in a previous interview ahead of the 2018 release of Venom that he signed on to play Brock in at least three films — again noting that it all hinged on whether or not Sony deemed the franchise to be successful.

Assuming Venom: Let There Be Carnage is graded by Sony on enough of a curve to greenlight a third movie, Tom Hardy would contractually be on board. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to offer details to Esquire regarding what it would be about. However, the interviewer was savvy enough to at least ask him the question on everyone’s mind — Will he finally get to meet Spider-Man?

For those unfamiliar, Tom Hardy’s Venom character is best known as a Spider-Man villain. However, neither the first nor the sequel was able to deal with the hero who, thanks to a deal struck by Marvel Studios and Sony, was busy joining the Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor explained that he of course wants Eddie Brock to meet Spider-Man as much as fans do, but said that’s one of the few things in the franchise that he has very little power over. However, that’s not the end of hope.

Several signs point to the return of Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe project Spider-Man 3: No Way Home. The idea is that the film will see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker jump through the multiverse and encounter previous film iterations of himself. With Garfield potentially back in the fold as the web-slinger, it’s possible his popularity and desire to don the super suit once again could carry over into a Venom film alongside Tom Hardy.

After all, the lines between the Sony Spider-Man universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already getting pretty blurry thanks to the trailer for the 2022 Sony film Morbius. The Jared Leto-led story is based on another villain of Spider-Man and the trailer showed an in-world poster with the web-slinger on it, meaning he clearly exists somewhere. It also confused fans even more by showing a cameo from Michael Keaton. Although it didn’t explicitly say it, many speculate that Keaton is somehow reprising his role as Vulture, the villain from Tom Holland’s first Spider-Man solo outing. It’s not far-fetched to think that Sony and Marvel are gearing fans up for an inevitable crossover with its two Spider-verses that could culminate in either Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, or both meeting Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock.