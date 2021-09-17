See Tom Hanks Face The End Of The World In A First Look At His Next Movie

By Doug Norrie | 8 seconds ago

Tom Hanks has faced a lot in his many movies over the years. Whether it was failed moon landings, storming the beach at Normandy, the AIDs crisis, pirates, landing planes in the Hudson, or just turning Big overnight, the dude has done it all and more. But he has never faced the seeming end of the world, until now. In his next movie, he will do just that with a dog and a robot by his side. We are getting some of the first looks at his next movie, Finch.

Finch is going to follow Tom Hanks in something like we saw in Castaway, a man alone to his own devices with little companionship left. That is because he thinks he is the last man on Earth, sick and dying with only his dog and a robot he created as running mates. Where Castaway set Hanks to take over as the (nearly) sole star, this one looks like it takes the premise to an even dimmer conclusion. He is set to journey across the country, a trio made up of a human, canine, and futuristic technology. Wilson, eat your volleyball heart out. Check out some of the first images of Tom Hanks in Finch.

Tom Hanks is Finch, the head of an unlikely family on a journey to rediscover the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Streaming November 5, only on @AppleTVPlus.#Finch @TomHanks @AppleTV #AmblinEntertainment pic.twitter.com/5HMRKrACPY — Amblin (@amblin) September 16, 2021

We can see in the background of the Finch poster a desolate world that’s long since moved on from human life. It could be a dustier and more brittle setting for Tom Hanks here who will likely spend long stretches on the screen completely carrying the narrative. Again, the work in Castaway was good “practice” for this though the tone might be a little less desperate than that one. It doesn’t appear that this world just ended overnight. With Hanks is his pet dog and Jeff, the robot he created who will be voiced by Caleb Landry Jones.

Finch will be director Miguel Sapochnik’s second feature film after helming Repo Men back in 2010. He’s been mostly working in the television space ever since, directing higher-end productions like Game of Thrones, Altered Carbon, and True Detective to name a few. He’s also on as showrunner for the upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of Dragons. Joining Tom Hanks in the cast will be Samira Wiley (Handmaid’s Tale), Laura Harrier (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and Skeet Ullrich (Riverdale) as other survivors in this world.

Tom Hanks and company had planned on releasing Finch much earlier, having filmed all the way back in 2019. But the Covid-19 pandemic got in the way and the film faced significant delays in release. With Universal owning the distribution rights, there was no easy streaming alternative and eventually, the flick was sold to AppleTv. That’s where it will make its debut on November 5th of this year.

Meanwhile, since this film was shot so long ago, Tom Hanks has worked on plenty of other projects in the interim. He was in Netflix’s News of the World last year and has a few high-profile projects on the way. One will be in an Elvis Presley biopic playing the music legend’s manager. And he is going to be in the live-action remake of Pinocchio. Plus there will be the adaptation of Erik Larsen’s pre-World War II book In the Garden of Beasts. Any one of these could be another award turn for the actor who chooses just the right projects each time.