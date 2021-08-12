Tom Hanks Reveals First Look At New Sci-Fi Movie

By Tyler Pisapia | 5 seconds ago

Tom Hanks’ latest upcoming film, Finch shared its release date as well as a first-look image on Thursday. The film will stream exclusively on AppleTV+and to get people excited, the company released the image of Tom Hanks along with his canine and robot co-stars before announcing that subscribers can check out Finch on Nov. 5, 2021. It, like so many other films in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw its release date delayed from October of last year to April of 2021 before finally landing on its current release date more than a year after its original, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Check out the first look image for Finch below.

Tom Hanks in Finch from AppleTV+

The film, which was initially titled Bois, sees Tom Hanks star as a man who forms an unlikely family with his dog and a robot he created at the onset of some kind of apocalyptic event. The actor, 65, plays Finch, a robotic engineer who is the sole survivor of the cataclysmic solar episode that left everything but his underground bunker a desolate wasteland. In an effort to make sure his dog, Goodyear, has someone to look after him when he’s gone, he constructs a robot who calls himself Jeff (played by Caleb Landry Jones).

After living in the bunker for a decade, Tom Hanks’ Finch has built a world of his own with his two companions. However, the trio is forced to embark on a road trip of sorts across a desolate and dangerous post-apocalyptic American West. Knowing this may be his last outing, he strives to teach Jeff the joy and wonder of what it means to actually be alive. The first-look image of the film sees Tom Hanks walking down a long hallway, presumably in his bunker, while holding a coffee pot with his robot creation and Goodyear at his side.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that Miguel Sapochnik, best known for HBO TV hits like Game of Thrones and True Detective, will direct the movie with an original screenplay by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Meanwhile, the film marks Tom Hanks’ second collaboration with AppleTV+ following his previous hit with the streaming service, the World War II drama Greyhound.

Written by Tom Hanks, Greyhound quickly became the largest opening weekend release for AppleTV+, including not just its movie slate, but its TV slate as well. Deadline reported in July of last year that, although the streaming giant did not offer exact figures, its viewing audience was commensurate with a summer theatrical release at the box office. So, it would make sense if the company wanted to continue its working relationship with Tom Hanks and put him front-and-center of its next big film — even if he only has a role in front of the camera this time around.

The outlet reports that, in addition to driving viewership to AppleTV+ with Greyhound, Tom Hanks proved to be a big driver in bringing new subscribers to the service, with roughly 30 percent of its viewership being new subscribers to the platform. Thanks to Greyhound and TV hits like the Emmy-nominated Ted Lasso, AppleTV+ is proving itself to be quite the go-to spot for quality content. In fact, it’s not lost on many that the November 5, 2021 release date of Finch puts it smack dab in the middle of awards season, meaning Hanks could by vying for yet another Oscar.