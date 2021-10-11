Tom Hanks’ Mysterious New Movie Accidentally Revealed By Bill Murray

By Annie Banks | 24 seconds ago

Wes Anderson’s claim to fame comes from his charming cinematic choices, his striking use of color, and his defined themes that sit at the heart of his movies’ morals. Anderson is also known for dealing out roles to a familiar cast of favorite actors that are closely associated with the director’s entire filmography. While his usual suspects breathe life into this work, newcomer Tom Hanks will be added to the growing cast list attached to Anderson’s next project, Asteroid City.

The news comes from Bill Murray reporting the titles of Anderson’s next batch of films in the making during a conversation with Screen Daily. The star-studded movie will rope Tom Hanks into the “usual cast of characters” and will serve as Murray’s tenth feature under Anderson’s direction. His first appearance in an Anderson-run film was Rushmore (1998) and the actor has yet to be absent from one of Anderson’s films since. “There are certain people you don’t take their calls,” Murray said in reference to working with Anderson, “…there are certain people you just say, ‘OK, yeah’. He’s one of those.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the details for Asteroid City are fairly scarce, except for the fact that this feature will include a broader cast, bringing Tom Hanks into the picture – literally. He will be in the company of Rupert Friend, who made his Anderson debut in The French Dispatch, as well as Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Tony Revolori. Asteroid City will be Anderson’s 11th film, and as Murray’s reports imply, the filmmaker shows no signs of wanting to slow down anytime soon.

Swinton previously shared with reporters from Variety that Asteroid City is shooting in Spain, but has nothing to do with the country of Spain itself, unlike The French Dispatch, which solely revolves around France.

Along with working with Anderson for the first time, Tom Hanks is going deeper into a world he hasn’t spent a lot of time in: the world of science fiction. Finch, initially titled Bois, is set to stream as an AppleTV+ exclusive. Tom Hanks will star alongside his robo-canine co-stars and has received a new streaming date after facing delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was supposed to launch originally in October 2020 before being pushed to April 2021 and then pushed back again to November 2021.

Tom Hanks takes on the role of the titular character, Finch, who is a dying inventor. Finch creates a robotic companion for him and his dog, Goodyear, as they trek across the wasteland formerly known as the United States of America. The cross-country journey serves as a tale of humanity as the trio of adventurers makes their trek across the post-apocalyptic nation. Finch comes from director Miguel Sapochnik, whose collection of directed television episodes include Game of Thrones, Iron Fist, Altered Carbon, House of the Dragon, and True Detective. Because there are slim details regarding what Asteroid City‘s plot holds, the two can’t be compared, but they share at least one common trait: Tom Hanks’ presence.