Tom Cruise Details The Craziest Stunt He’s Ever Done

By Tristan Zelden | 14 seconds ago

While we are still ways off from seeing Mission: Impossible 7, Paramount showed off a featurette at CinemaCon today (August 26). In this, it gave insight into the movie’s next big stunt involving a motorcycle. The stunt is deadly and utterly insane; even the leading star Tom Cruise (The Mummy) thinks so.

We caught details of the featurette from The Hollywood Reporter’s Aaron Couch, who tweeted about it. The stunt involves Tom Cruise jumping off a cliff in Norway while riding a motorcycle. To train for this, the actor practiced for a year by performing 500 skydives and 13,000 motorcycle jumps, consisting of 30 a day. It was filmed on the day of principal photography.

In a clip shown to attendees of CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Tom Cruise said he has wanted to do this since a child, which really explains why the man continues to do these death-defying stunts. He does admit that it is dangerous, so he has been working on it for years outside of the practice skydives and motorcycle jumps.

The actual stunt itself involves Tom Cruise riding a motorcycle off a ramp. As he goes flying off the cliff, he lets go of his bike. He free-falls until his parachute opens for him to land to safety.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is known for Tom Cruise outdoing himself with insane action sequences and stunts that he performs himself. The latest installment, Fallout, involved jumping from rooftop to rooftop, a High Altitude Low Opening jump, and a helicopter climax. Other shenanigans from the actor include the underwater heist in Rogue Nation, holding onto a plane as it takes off in the same movie, climbing the world’s tallest building in Dubai in Ghost Protocol, and in the second entry, he climbed Dead Horse Point State Park in Moab, Utah.

From the description of Tom Cruise doing a stunt on a motorcycle, it sounds like the same one that reportedly exploded. While filming, it was reported that a motorcycle exploded, thus destroying an expensive set. Nobody was injured, but it certainly caught attention as to what the cast and crew could be cooking up for the next big entry in the action franchise.

Jumping off a cliff in Norway is not going to be the only crazy thing we will see as this is a Tom Cruise action flick. Recently, there was footage that showed a train soaring off a bridge. It did not show anyone there, but it does let fans get their brains going on what possible chaos could be brewing.

We don’t have an official title yet, but we do have some information for the next Mission: Impossible. Christopher McQuarrie (Fallout, Rogue Nation) returns to direct, and he will come back again for the eighth installment. Tom Cruise reprises his role as Ethan Hunt and will be joined by Vanessa Kirby (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw), Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg (Shaun of the Dead), and Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction). It will include some new faces include Hayley Atwell (What If…?), Pom Klementieff (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame), and Esai Morales (How to Get Away with Murder), who will all reappear in Mission: Impossible 8. Not appearing in 8, but coming in for 7 are Indira Varma (Game of Thrones), Cary Elwes (Saw), and Shea Whigham (F9).