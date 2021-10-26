Timothee Chalamet Celebrates Dune Release In A Really Weird Way

By Erika Hanson | 15 seconds ago

The long-awaited Dune film from director Denis Villeneuve finally hit movie theatres across America this past Thursday, October 21st. After months of planned promotions surrounding the sci-fi film, the premier night finally landed, and fans looked to social media to discuss two of the movie’s young and budding stars, Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, and get a glimpse at what the icons would have to say themselves on the movie’s premiere. The young heartthrob himself took to Twitter Thursday afternoon with a profound choice of words. Chalamet, known to his diehard devotees as “Chalabae” penned a 19 word Tweet for Dune’s premier-entirely made up of the movie’s title, for the most part.

See Timothee Chalamet’s Tweet below.

Dune DUne DUNE dUNE dun3 DuNe DuuuuunE Dyune DYuuuuuuune Dyyyyyuuuunnneeeee Doon Duninator Dern Derndonn dernflerf Dernnnnnnnn DUNNNNE Dune DUUUUNE — Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet) October 21, 2021

Timothee Chalamet started his acting career at a young age starring in short films and commercials before he landed his first television appearance on Homeland in 2012. After a young Chalamet took the role of Elio Perlman in Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age romantic drama Call Me by Your Name, his rise to fame in Hollywood would ascend the actor to a whole new level of fame. Chalamet would be nominated for his performance in Call Me by Your Name, making him one of the youngest nominees ever in the category. The rising star would go on to play in Beautiful Boy, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, and a BAFTA Film Award. The past few years have been good to Timothee and his acting career as he landed lead acting roles in movies such as Dune.

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, Dune is set on faraway planets in the distant future. The story is a coming-of-age tale about Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and the Atreides family as they are forced to relocate to a desert wasteland planet and take up stewardship. Chalamet is joined by an impressive lineup featuring Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac as Duke Leto Atreides, Stellan Skarsgård as Vladimir Harkonnen, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, and Josh Brolin As Gurney Halleck.

Chalamet’s one-word tweet still said more for the premier than those of Zendaya, who had even less to say about the film’s premiere last Thursday. She did retweet Timothee Chalamet’s catchy tweet from that day along with a retweet for appreciation on a glowing review of the film. While many were quick to react to Chalamet’s tweet with confusion, it’s best not to overanalyze the tweets meaning (don’t even think about trying to hum the words to the beat of Star Wars imperial march). Everyone’s favorite fish-shaped snack even played with Chalamet’s reply, replying with their own interpretation.

Goldfish GOldfish GOLDFISH gOLDFISH goldfis# GoLdFiSh GoooooooooldfisH Gowldfish GOldfiiiiiiiiiiiish Goooooooldfiiiiiiiiiiish Goldphish Goldfishinator Gorldfish Gorldfishonn Gorldflersh Gorlddddddddddd GOLLLLLLLLLDFISH Goldfish GOOOOOOOOOOOOLDFISH — Goldfish® (@GoldfishSmiles) October 21, 2021

Others were quick to point out that a quick look at Chalamet’s history on social media shows that the actor is not one for pouring his soul into social media. No matter how the reactions to Chalamet’s weird tweet were perceived, Dune has been heavily promoted this past year, and we really didn’t need another heartfelt movie appreciation tweet convincing us to see the film.