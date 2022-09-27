Tim Allen Likes What Happens When He Turns Into Santa

Tim Allen revealed he forgot the smiles on people's faces when he shows up in the full Santa Claus suit.

By Joshua Jones |

Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Santa Clause in the upcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Speaking with EW(via MovieWeb), Allen revealed what it was like to don the iconic red jumper once again. His first appearance on set as Saint Nick resulted in smiles from everyone.

“As I walked on set for the first time in the full regalia, everybody got very quiet, both adults and kids. When I show up dressed in the full suit and everything else, there’s big smiles on people’s faces. Little kids are quiet. I had totally forgotten that. It does feel like Santa’s in the room.”

Fans last saw Tim Allen as Santa in 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. The upcoming Disney+ series picks up with Allen’s Scott Calvin on the verge of turning 65. When he realizes that he can’t be jolly-old Saint Nick forever, he begins a search to find his replacement. He also prepares his family for a new life south of the pole.

(L-R) Tim Allen, Spencer Breslin, Martin Short

The Santa Clauses will see Tim Allen acting alongside his real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick. She’s set to appear as Sandra Calvin-Claud, the youngest child of Scott and Carol. When discussing acting alongside his daughter, Allen said it was “the most amazing experience.”

The original Santa Clause came out in 1994 and was directed by John Pasquin. Tim Allen’s stunt double, Steve Lucescu, played Santa in the 1994 film. The Walt Disney project grossed $190 million worldwide and has grown to become a Christmas classic over the years.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming series was posted to the official Disney D23 Twitter page on September 10th. While just a little over a minute long, the teaser showed a lot of Tim Allen’s Santa and what he’s been up to at the North pole. The teaser also included an appearance by actor David Krumholtz, who reprises his role as Bernard from the franchise.

Deadline also reported that 90s-star Laura San Giacomo would join Tim Allen in the upcoming Disney+ series. Giacomo is cast as La Befana, an Italian Christmas witch who may be an adversary to Santa Clause. La Befana is also known for delivering candy to good children on January 6th.

In addition to his Santa Clause role, Tim Allen is best known for his work on the Toy Story franchise. Many fans were critical of Disney/Pixar for not casting Allen in the recent animated film Lightyear, which tells the story of the person who inspired one of Andy’s favorite toys Buzz Lightyear. Allen has stated he’s unbothered about being recast and said he chose to stay out of the discussion because of there being a new team behind the Pixar property.

While fans are pushing for him to voice Buzz Lightyear again, some are disappointed about the actor’s recent joke regarding President Joe Biden’s 60 Minutes appearance. The joke divided fans online, with some showing support for the actor while others expressed their disappointment. It’ll be interesting to see whether the joke turns many viewers away from the upcoming Disney+ series.

The Santa Clauses is set to premiere with two episodes on November 16th, 2022, right in time for the holidays. Disney also has the Halloween-themed movie Hocus Pocus 2 set to premiere on September 30th, which is a sequel to another 90’s Disney holiday classic.