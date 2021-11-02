Netflix Already Facing A Major Lawsuit For Tiger King 2

By Charlene Badasie | 17 seconds ago

Carole Baskin has filed a lawsuit against Netflix for allegedly using unauthorized footage of her in Tiger King 2. The footage can already be seen in the show’s trailer. In September, the streaming service announced that a follow-up to the documentary that captivated viewers around the world would be released in November.

Carole Baskin is an animal rights activist that Joe Exotic allegedly tried to have killed. She is featured prominently in the trailer for Netflix’s Tiger King 2. According to People, Carole and her husband filed papers stating that they did not want to participate in the show. But footage taken from the first series and used in the trailer depicts Baskin as a central element of the sequel. In a statement to the publication, Baskin’s husband Howard claims they are suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions because they don’t have the right to use any video or audio taken of the couple during their filming for Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

As reported by Variety, the lawsuit states that by utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled Tiger King 2, the Defendants (Netflix) are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.

Unfortunately for the Baskins, Netflix won’t have to worry about pulling Tiger King 2 any time soon. Just hours after filing the lawsuit, a federal judge in Florida denied the couple their request for a temporary restraining order. Deadline was the first to break the news from Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington. She said that while the Court understands the Baskins’ frustration, it does not appear that the inclusion of Defendants’ footage of the Baskins will cause any immediate harm that cannot be compensated with monetary damages.

Carole and Howard Baskin in Tiger King

However, Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin can seek a preliminary injunction against Netflix over Tiger King 2. If they do the motion will be referred to the Honorable Thomas G. Wilson, United States Magistrate Judge for an evidentiary hearing and the issuance of a Report and Recommendation. This means the five episodes of Tiger King 2 from directors Rebecca Chaiklin and Eric Goode will certainly launch in just over two weeks. But the Baskins’ lawsuit is just beginning.

Released in 2020, the original series, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, followed Joe Exotic – a big cat enthusiast and zookeeper who is currently serving time in prison for attempted murder. Each episode focused on Joe, his zoo employees, enemies, and fellow conspirators while exploring the complicated world of the big cat breeding business. The popular Netflix series also featured interviews with Joe Exotic and the owner of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin.

The first series of Tiger King received positive reviews from critics. And according to Nielsen ratings, the series was watched by 34.3 million people over the first ten days of its release. As such, it was ranked as one of Netflix’s most successful releases to date, partly due to its release amid the early months of the global pandemic.