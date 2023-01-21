The Mandalorian Season 3 Is Already Breaking Records

The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer debuted with a record-breaking 83.5 million views in just 24 hours.

By Chad Langen |

The Mandalorian Season 3 doesn’t premiere until March 1, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the latest installment of the hit Disney+ series is already breaking records. The trailer for the hotly anticipated third season of Lucasfilm’s show managed to pull in a record 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours. The preview, which is nearly two minutes in length, premiered on January 16 during an NFL wild-card playoff game.

According to Disney, the trailer for the forthcoming season of The Mandalorian had the top showing for a Star Wars Disney+ series. A preview for Obi-Wan Kenobi previously held the record for the most views in 24 hours for a Star Wars Disney+ show with approximately 58 million views. Since its initial debut during the television broadcast, the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 has made its way online where it continues to rack up views.

The first season of the Jon Favreau-created Star Wars series premiered on Disney+ on November 12, 2019, which was the same day the popular streaming service launched in the United States and several other countries. The show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983). Pedro Pascal stars as The Mandalorian, a lone bounty hunter hired to retrieve Grogu (aka Baby Yoda).

Season 2 of The Mandalorian premiered on October 30, 2020, and concluded on December 18. Consisting of eight episodes, the second installment centers on the titular character as he tries to return Grogu to his people, the Jedi. Season 3 will see the titular character cross paths with old allies and face new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Pedro Pascal will once again reprise his roles as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian in the forthcoming season. Joining him are Katee Sackhoff, Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, and Nick Nolte. Although the show’s Season 3 premiere is just a little over a month away, none of the episode titles have been revealed.

Disney did, however, recently revealed the directors of The Mandalorian Season 3. Rick Famuyiwa, Rachel Morrison, Carl Weather, Peter Ramsey, Lee Isaac Chung, and Bryce Dallas Howard will all helm episodes of the forthcoming season. Jon Favreau is once again serving as showrunner and executive producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Dave Filoni, and Famuyiwa.

In addition to headlining The Mandalorian Season 3, Pedro Pascal currently stars on HBO Max’s hit series The Last of Us. Adapted from the acclaimed video game of the same name, the story follows Joel and Ellie, a pair connected through the harshness of the world they live in. They are forced to endure brutal circumstances and ruthless killers on a trek across post-pandemic America.

The first episode of the Craig Mazin-created series premiered pm January 15, and the next episode is scheduled to drop on January 22. Along with Pedro Pascal, the sci-fi horror show stars Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Jeffrey Pierce, and Nico Parker. The series is certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, with a remarkable critic score of 99 percent.