The Fate Of Interview With The Vampire Has Been Decided

Interview with the Vampire has been renewed for a second season at AMC.

By Joshua Jones |

Fans can now sink their teeth into a new season of AMC’s Interview with the Vampire. According to THR, AMC has renewed the series for a second season. This comes after the Anne Rice novel adaptation is set to premiere on the cable giant on October 2nd.

According to the report, Interview with the Vampire’s second season will be set in Europe. Showrunner Rolin Jones will continue helming the project along with Breaking Bad’s Mark Johnson, with the two acting as co-executive producers. The report notes that the season will premiere with eight episodes.

Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, Interview with the Vampire stars Prime Suspect’s Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt. Doctor Who star Jacob Anderson plays Lioncourt’s lover and protégé Louis de Pointe du Lac. The gothic horror series follows the two vampires in an epic tale of love, blood, and immortality.

In addition to Lioncourt and du Lac, the series also follows a child vampire named Claudia. The character is created by Lestat, despite there being a prohibition on creating child vampires. Claudia was introduced in Rice’s 1976 horror novel, which also inspired 1994’s Interview with the Vampire starring Tom Cruise.

The film was directed by Neil Jordan and starred Brad Pit. Interview with the Vampire was both a commercial and awards success, earning nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Original Score at the Oscars. Kristen Dunst was also praised for her work in the film and earned a nomination at the Golden Globes for Best Supporting Actress.

AMC’s Interview with the Vampire took quite a while to get off the ground. Rice announced back in November 2016 that she regained the theatrical rights to the novel and was developing a project based on her work, according to THR. Paramount Pictures and Anonymous Content would option rights to Rice’s gothic horror novel the following year. The project had best-selling author and Rice’s son, Christopher Rice, attached to it at one point.

Then in July 2018, a project titled the Vampire Chronicles went to Hulu. The right for it would expire the following year, leading the production on the project to come to a screeching halt and Rice having to shop it around again. AMC ultimately picked up Interview with the Vampire and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches books.

On December 11th, 2021, Christopher Rice announced the passing of his mother, Anne. Many fans expressed their sentiments and well wishes to the Rice family. Christopher wrote that Anne provided “unconditional support for him.” Since Interview with the Vampire, Anne has written several subsequent sequels.

Along with Interview with the Vampire and Lives of the Mayfair Witches, AMC also has the TV rights to Robert Kirkman’s popular The Walking Dead series. The zombie show is set to air its final eight episodes next month. The cable network has already announced plans to continue with spin-offs focusing on fan-favorite characters.

Interview with the Vampire is set to premiere on October 2nd on AMC and AMC’s sister streaming service AMC+. The cable network has been premiering shows a week early on their streaming service.