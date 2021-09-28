The Boys Spinoff Series Is Happening, Showrunners Selected

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Amazon’s The Boys has been the perfect complement to the superhero age of comic book movies and franchises. It takes the genre and flips it on its head in glorious, NSFW fashion, setting up a universe in which those with the powers are the worst of the bunch and the regular humans can only sit around as adoring fans (or the resistance). With the world they’ve developed it makes sense that we would eventually get a The Boys spinoff and that’s just what’s coming. The Hollywood Reporter has it that the series is in the works and the showrunners have already been chosen.

The Boys spinoff will have Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters taking charge after they had previously worked together on the ABC Marvel Universe series Agent Carter. Amazon replaced the previously-announced showrunner Craig Rosenberg who left because of creative differences. This The Boys spinoff will be set on a college campus, one run by Vought International and dedicated to young “supes”, those imbued with a variety of superpowers and typically, a ton of ego as well. If you thought the group of supes we see in the regular show is terrifying, wait until you crank them up full of hormones and teenage invincibility (such as it were).

Making a The Boys spinoff on a college campus, following the original series which is most definitely rated R, should push the limits even more around what we’ve seen in the superhero genre. This could get really out there, real quick and if the original series is any indication, could have more than a few laughs along the way. When we onboarded with the original series, we were plopped in a world in which superheroes were part of everyday life, celebrities of the highest order who lived with all the trappings, and downside of fame. The Boys spinoff is set to take us into the world that leads into this society, a place a privilege but also likely a ton of superpowered competition and ego.

The Boys

The Boys spinoff has already cast its Vought University college-bound leads with Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Shane Paul McGhie, Aimee Carrero, Reina Hardesty, and Maddie Phillips signing on for the lead roles. No word has been given about each of their powers, but if the original show is any indication we will have some of the standard set of skills with some other, um, interesting ones thrown in there as well. The Boys has been good about delivering a spectrum of super characters who most definitely exist in a hierarchy among the group.

Before we get The Boys spinoff, we are set to get the third season of The Boys on Amazon. The first two seasons have been amazing, introducing us to Vought’s elite group of egomaniacal heroes led by the psychotic and dangerous Homelander. And of course, there is the group of resistance fighters, led by Karl Urban’s Butcher Jack Quaid’s Hughie. Both groups are populated with colorful and hilarious characters in a story that is anything but what we are seeing with the Marvel and DC Universes right now. This next season will introduce Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, who might just end up being the worst supe we’ve seen yet, which is really saying something. It is set to release sometime in 2022.