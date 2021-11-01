See The Boys Deleted Scene Finally Answer A Season 2 Cliffhanger

By Charlene Badasie | 16 seconds ago

Amazon Prime has released a deleted scene from The Boys. The one-minute video from the show’s second season reveals what happened to the dollhouse Mother’s Milk was focused on completing. In the clip shared on social media, M.M. (Laz Alonso) is seen completing the dollhouse and blowing the dust off of its interior, keeping it in pristine condition.

After placing the final pieces of furniture (three chairs around a dining room table) into the display set, he takes a moment to think, before turning off the lights on the completed project. When another visitor from The Boys hideout walks by, M.M. gives him the dollhouse as a gift for his daughter. You can see the video from the official show account released below.

Aaaaand here you go – watch MM play house in this deleted scene from Season 2. pic.twitter.com/u5D6fo2kAD — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) October 22, 2021

The deleted scene is a somber one as it shines a light on M.M.’s fear of potentially never seeing his daughter again. Speaking about the scene (via CBR), co-creator of The Boys comic series, Darick Robertson said that it was so in character for MM. In The Boys’ season one finale, M.M.’s family and Hughie’s father were placed under the protection of the CIA after the show’s protagonists were targeted by Vought and the Seven’s supes. Season two saw him carefully working on the dollhouse so that he could give it to his daughter when he was reunited with her.

Developed by Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a universe where super-powered individuals are recognized as heroes by the general public and work for the powerful corporation Vought International, which markets and monetizes them. Outside their heroic personas, most are arrogant and corrupt. The series primarily focuses on two groups: The Seven, Vought’s premier superhero team, and the infamous Boys, vigilantes looking to bring down Vought and its corrupt superheroes. The Boys are led by Billy Butcher, and the Seven are led by Homelander.

The series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The Boys was originally published by DC Comics under their Wildstorm imprint before moving to Dynamite Entertainment. Like the series, the story follows an infamous team of vigilantes as they take on super-powered individuals who abuse their abilities.

The Boys featured an ensemble cast that included the talents of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capon, and Karen Fukuhara as the vigilantes. While Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher, and Nathan Mitchell starred as members of the Seven – an official superhero group run by the conglomerate Vought International.

The series premiered in 2019 and received critical acclaim for its writing, storyline, humor, and cast performance, particularly Urban and Starr. Interestingly, Amazon Prime renewed The Boys for a second season, which premiered in 2020, before the first season hit screens. The Boys has been picked up for a third season, with a spin-off series ordered in September 2021.

The third season of The Boys will reportedly be released toward the middle of 2022. Meanwhile, fans can catch up on the first two seasons which are streaming on Amazon Prime Video.